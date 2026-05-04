Samia appoints new Temesa chief

New  Chief Executive Officer of The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa), Mr Kheri Abdul Mahimbali. PHOTO | COURTESY

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By  Juma Issihaka

News Reporter

Mwananchi Communicatinons Ltd

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Mr Kheri Abdul Mahimbali as the new chief executive officer of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa).

The appointment comes five months after the suspension of the agency’s former chief executive, Mr Lazaro Kilahala, alongside several other officials.

Mr Kilahala and his colleagues were suspended on December 8, 2025 by the Minister for Works, Mr Abdallah Ulega, to allow investigations into allegations of negligence, weak supervision and misappropriation of public funds.

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The suspensions followed a special audit at Temesa, which uncovered the embezzlement of Sh2.5 billion.

The Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Mr Bakari Machumu, announced Mr Mahimbali’s appointment on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Mr Mahimbali previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals before being appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

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