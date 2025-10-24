Samia pledges to build an inclusive Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. CCM presidential candidate and incumbent Head of State, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to building an inclusive and united Tanzania, calling on young people to safeguard peace and stability as the nation approaches the polls.

Speaking yesterday during a campaign rally held at Tanesco grounds in Buza, Temeke, President Hassan emphasised that her government’s development vision is anchored on human dignity, equal opportunities, and unity across all social and economic spheres.

“Our founding fathers, including the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, reminded us that for a nation to develop, it must have people, land, sound politics, and good leadership,” she told supporters who had gathered in the sweltering Dar es Salaam afternoon heat.

“We have sung these words for years in CCM, and we continue to live by them. In our current and forthcoming manifestos, we are focusing on the people — empowering them, developing them, and upholding the dignity of every Tanzanian.”

Economic inclusivity and empowerment

Turning to the economy, President Samia highlighted her government’s strides in strengthening both large-scale and small-scale economic activities, saying that her administration had worked hard to create a business environment that accommodates all.

“In the area of the economy, we have done a good job,” she said.

“We have built an economy that supports big investors while also providing opportunities and spaces for small traders. Our goal is to make sure that every Tanzanian has a chance to participate meaningfully in the nation’s economic growth.”

On matters of justice, she said her government had invested in strengthening the judiciary to ensure timely and fair access to justice. “We have enhanced the independence of the judiciary, and today justice is available and delivered on time,” she added.

She further underscored the importance of freedom of expression — within the bounds of Tanzanian values and traditions — saying, “Freedom of speech, as enshrined in our Constitution, must coexist with our cultural norms and the respect for human dignity that defines us as Tanzanians.”

Land and good governance

Addressing land management, President Samia admitted that Tanzania had long struggled with planning and fair distribution, but said her party had drawn up concrete strategies to ensure that land was used productively.

“We have vast land resources,” she noted. “In the past, there were gaps in planning and fairness in land allocation. But CCM is now well-prepared to utilise this land productively — for agriculture, investment, and other development projects that directly benefit our people.”

The President also touched on the concept of clean politics, saying that it was central to peace, inclusivity, and accountability in governance.

“Clean politics ensures that people participate in decision-making through committees and commissions. When challenges arise, we talk to each other, we listen, and we resolve issues together,” she said.

“This is what Mwalimu Nyerere taught us — and our governments have continued to uphold these principles at various areas.”

Joining her at the rally, Dr Thabit Kombo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, praised President Hassan for spearheading initiatives that have opened international employment opportunities for Tanzanian youth.

“One of the key achievements of President Samia’s leadership has been opening up our nation,” Dr Kombo said.

“We have now signed agreements that will allow 50,000 young Tanzanians aged between 20 and 35 to work abroad. These opportunities come as part of our efforts to expand employment beyond our borders.”

He added that another 20,000 jobs were in the pipeline as new agreements with other countries were being finalised.

“Our youth should be ready to seize these opportunities. This is a reflection of the President’s commitment to empowering young people both at home and abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Chairperson of the rulling party’s women’s wing, Mary Chatanda, said the women’s wing had already reached 15.7 million out of a targeted 16.7 million women across the country in their campaign to mobilise votes for President Hassan.

“Women of Tanzania are ready to ensure you win decisively,” Chatanda told the rally. “Since your nomination as our party’s presidential candidate, we have been mobilising tirelessly.

You have worked hard for four years, and we are proud of you. Whatever others may say, your record speaks for itself — and we, the women, will honour that with our votes.”

As the rally concluded, Samia urged Tanzanians especially the youth — to cherish unity and peace above all else.