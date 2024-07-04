Samia praises PBZ’s expansion, Nyusi requests branch

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has commended the efforts made by the People’s Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ) through its expansion plan in various regions of the country, particularly Mainland Tanzania.

According to President Samia, the bank’s strategy to continue expanding in different areas of the country, especially in mainland Tanzania, allows it to fulfill its primary duty of serving the citizens of both sides of the Union.

President Samia took the stance at the 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair –SabaSaba, while visiting the bank’s booth accompanied by her guest, President President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

She added: “Alongside your excellent services, I am particularly impressed by your plan to continue expanding in different regions of the country, especially in the mainland Tanzania, as this step will further strengthen you as an institution ready to serve the citizens of both sides of the Union.”

Gracing the occasion and being enticed by the bank’s performance, President Nyusi requested the financial institution’s leadership to consider opening a branch in his country.

He added: “I hope that your strategy of expanding in different areas of Tanzania goes beyond the borders of the country. Therefore, I kindly request you to explore the ways in which you can also come to Mozambique and open your first branch for the benefit of the citizens, including the business community of both sides.”

In response the bank’s Managing Director Mr. Arafat Haji responded positively, stating that they will incorporate the idea in their expansion strategy, aligning with their commitment to serve customers beyond Tanzania’s borders.

While at the booth, the two Heads of State had the opportunity to learn various services provided by the bank and listen to its expansion plan, where Mr Haji noted that currently they operate 33 branches and steadily increasing footprint, including recently opening new branches in Morogoro and Mbeya, and plans to expand further into Mwanza, Arusha, and Tanga.

He added: “As the bank’s growth strategy extends beyond just physical locations, we also prioritise investment in digital services to reach citizens in areas, where our branches are yet to reach.

“Equally, we plan to launch our mobile application, which will be officially introduced soon with the aim of further extending and facilitating our services to our customers nationwide.”

Elaborating on the bank’s willingness to work closely with the public sector, Mr Haji said: “In order to enhance our relationship with the government, we are prepared to improve various government services, including our government payment system, to facilitate and accelerate various government payments, including taxes and other collections from citizens through our excellent banking services.”







