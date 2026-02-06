Return to once the ‘talk of the town’ drinking haven

Today... just out of curiosity, you had asked ndugu Esaya to divert to this good old place
It has been long since you visited this expansive, open-air drinking and eating outfit along the Mwai Kibaki Road, which was at one time the talk of this upmarket part of Dar City.
It was the place to be for the who’s who in “the system”, or so it was rumoured.
When beer was being sold at Sh1,500 elsewhere, here you paid a whopping Sh2,500, and nobody complained. Why, here you stood a good chance of making connections with individuals who mattered in the public and the private sectors. Watu wa maana.