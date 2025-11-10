Samia signals possible cabinet members with new MP nominations

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed six new Members of Parliament, in a move that signals some of the faces likely to feature in her next cabinet.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, were announced on Monday, November 10, 2025 through a government gazette notice issued by the President’s Office at State House in Dodoma.

The notice, signed by Chief Secretary Dr Moses Kusiluka, invoked Article 66(1)(e) of the Constitution, which empowers the Head of State to nominate up to ten MPs.

President Hassan’s new nominees include former cabinet ministers, diplomats and administrators, reflecting her continued preference for experienced hands in governance and policy.

Among the appointees is Dr Dorothy Gwajima, a medical doctor and former minister for Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups. She has also previously served as Minister for Health and as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government).

Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally, a respected academic, diplomat, and political strategist, also makes a return to the political stage. He is a former Secretary-General of the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Two other seasoned diplomats like Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar are also on the list. Ambassador Kombo has just completed his tenure as Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The President has also appointed Mr Abdullah Ali Mwinyi, a business leader and son of former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, and Dr Rhimo Nyansaho, who has served on several key boards, including as chairperson of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco).