SBL, Bolt urge responsible choices beyond the festive season

Dar es Salaam. While the festive season has drawn to a close, the need for responsible drinking and road safety remains as critical as ever, stakeholders have said, warning that January presents its own set of risks as Tanzanians return to work and resume normal social routines.

With increased movement following Christmas and New Year travel, coupled with casual after-work drinks, weekend hangouts and social gatherings, the likelihood of risky behaviour—particularly drink-driving—remains high.

In response, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has partnered with ride-hailing platform Bolt to promote safer choices after social occasions and reduce alcohol-related road incidents. The collaboration brings together SBL’s responsible drinking initiative, Wrong Side of the Road (WSOTR), and Bolt’s transport services to make safe rides more accessible during this busy period.

At the centre of the campaign is a clear call to action: Tanzanians are encouraged to watch the Wrong Side of the Road educational video, complete the course and upload their certificate to receive a “Sherehe Code”, which offers 30 per cent off Bolt rides until January 15. Participants also stand a chance to be selected for a Special Bolt—a limited-edition, custom-branded ride designed to deliver a memorable yet safety-focused experience.

The initiative reinforces the importance of positive drinking habits throughout the year, not only during festive periods. These include eating before drinking, pacing alcohol intake, alternating alcoholic drinks with water, avoiding drink-driving, planning a safe journey home and looking out for friends who may need support.

The partnership builds on SBL’s Wrong Side of the Road programme, first introduced in 2023 under the Inawezekana campaign, refined in 2024 as Inawezekana kuwa mtu makini, and now continuing in 2025 under the Inawezekana Kabisa theme. The programme focuses on reducing alcohol-related road incidents by encouraging responsible decision-making during everyday social moments and periods of increased travel.

Beyond awareness messaging, the campaign is backed by on-the-ground engagement. During the Nyama Choma Festival, SBL teams interacted directly with consumers, sharing practical tips on moderation, hydration and safe behaviour. Water was also distributed to reinforce the importance of wellbeing during social occasions.

SBL says its commitment to tackling drink-driving goes beyond the current partnership. In 2025 alone, more than 7,000 people were educated on the dangers of drink-driving through the Wrong Side of the Road programme, with participants completing the course and receiving certificates. The brewer has also previously partnered with key stakeholders, including the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) and the Traffic Police, in a coordinated effort to improve road safety.

The campaign aligns with broader government initiatives aimed at promoting public safety and public health by reducing road accidents, easing pressure on hospitals and emergency services, and improving community wellbeing.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative, SBL Senior Communications and Sustainability Manager Ms Rispa Hatibu said the partnership reflects the company’s responsibility to the communities it serves.

“January is a time when people return to their routines, but social drinking continues and the risks remain very real,” she said. “Through our partnership with Bolt, we are reminding people that enjoyment and responsibility can go hand in hand—not just during festive seasons, but every day. We want people to make safe choices and always get home safely.”

Bolt’s Senior General Manager for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, Mr Dimmy Kanyankole, said the collaboration focuses on making safe transport the easiest option for consumers.

“As people return from upcountry and settle back into work and social routines, movement remains high,” he said. “Our partnership with SBL is about making safe transport simple, affordable and accessible, so choosing not to drive after drinking becomes the natural choice.”

The campaign is currently being rolled out in major entertainment and nightlife areas in Dar es Salaam, with plans to extend to other regions.