Serengeti Breweries, ministry strengthen ties to boost industrial growth

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Tanzania’s industrialisation drive following high-level talks with the Ministry of Industry and Trade Tanzania aimed at expanding local manufacturing and value addition.

The meeting, held on March 17, brought together SBL executives and the Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, to explore ways of strengthening collaboration between the government and private sector in driving economic growth.

SBL’s delegation was led by its Finance Director, Emmanuel Kyarwenda, alongside senior management.

Discussions focused on the role of private sector investment in building domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthening supply chains and promoting value addition across key sectors of the economy.

As one of Tanzania’s leading manufacturers, SBL operates production facilities in Moshi, Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, contributing to industrial output while supporting employment and business opportunities across multiple sectors.

The company directly and indirectly employs more than 800 people, with an estimated 140,000 others benefiting through its wider value chain, including distributors, transporters, retailers and players in the hospitality industry.

A key highlight of the engagement was SBL’s continued investment in local sourcing. The brewer sources about 20,000 tonnes of grain locally—equivalent to roughly 80 percent of its raw material requirements—and injects over Sh15 billion annually into the agricultural supply chain.

By incorporating locally grown barley, maize and sorghum into its operations, SBL is helping to reduce import dependence while strengthening domestic production systems.

Mr Kyarwenda said the company remains committed to playing a central role in Tanzania’s industrial transformation.

“Through our investments in local manufacturing, value addition and strong domestic supply networks, we are contributing to economic growth while creating opportunities for Tanzanians across our value chain,” he said.

He added that as Tanzania advances towards its long-term economic ambitions, the private sector will remain a key driver of industrial development.

For her part, Ms Kapinga commended the company’s contribution, noting that partnerships between government and industry are critical to unlocking sustainable growth.

“The Government values strong private sector partners such as Serengeti Breweries who are contributing to industrial development through local manufacturing, value addition and job creation,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of continued collaboration to strengthen domestic production, expand supply chains and accelerate Tanzania’s industrialisation agenda.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in promoting industrial growth, enhancing local production and expanding value addition across the economy.