Siani calls for swift implementation of agroforestry policies across East Africa

Musoma. The Swedish Agricultural Network (Siani) has urged the governments of Tanzania and Kenya to move beyond policy formulation and begin implementing their respective agroforestry frameworks to enhance farmers’ resilience and strengthen climate adaptation across the region.

At the same time, Siani called on Uganda to accelerate efforts to develop and adopt a national agroforestry policy to support farmers, particularly those in arid and semi-arid areas most affected by climate change.

Speaking in Musoma on November 12, 2025 during a press briefing ahead of the forthcoming Regional Agroforestry Symposium, Siani members underscored the importance of a coordinated regional approach among the three countries.

They said that a harmonised agroforestry framework would promote sustainable land use, boost food and cash crop production, and improve livelihoods.

Vi Agroforestry climate change adviser Dr Monica Nderuti emphasised that East African nations must act collectively to mitigate the worsening effects of climate change and to bolster farmers’ adaptation capacities.

“Drafting a policy is one thing, but implementing it is another,” said Dr Nderuti. “We commend Tanzania for developing its agroforestry policy, and Kenya for following suit in September. Now both must move swiftly towards implementation, while Uganda should expedite the development of its own. The time to act is now.”

She explained that agroforestry frameworks encourage the integration of trees and crops suited to dry regions—areas particularly vulnerable to climate shocks. Effective implementation, she added, would also strengthen the countries’ eligibility for international climate financing to support resilient farming systems.

Dr Nderuti further noted that declining agricultural yields remain a key consequence of climate change, but robust adoption of agroforestry practices could help reverse that trend while ensuring sustainable production.

University of Nairobi researcher Elizabeth Githendu highlighted the need for gender inclusion in policy execution, noting that women are central to agricultural production across East Africa.

“Women make up a significant share of the population and are the backbone of household farming, yet they are frequently excluded from policy processes,” she said. “Governments must ensure that women are fully involved and adequately trained in agroforestry to enhance productivity and promote gender equality.”

Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) senior researcher Dr Deusdedit Mlay observed that promoting agroforestry could substantially increase farmers’ incomes by enabling them to diversify their sources of livelihood.

“Through agroforestry, a farmer can cultivate both food and cash crops while also harvesting honey, firewood, or fruits from the same plot of land,” he explained.