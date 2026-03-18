Simba Cement celebrates long-standing partnership with Kilimanjaro Marathon

Dar es Salaam. Simba Cement has reaffirmed its commitment to the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, marking one of the longest-running corporate partnerships in the event’s 24-year history.

The company has missed only one edition of the annual race held in Moshi, underscoring more than two decades of continuous support.

Speaking on the milestone, Simba Cement Promotion and Marketing Officer Yusuph Kajela said the marathon has grown steadily over the years, attracting an increasing number of participants from across the world.

“Our continued sponsorship is driven by the opportunity to strengthen our brand visibility and footprint in Moshi, which remains one of our key markets,” he said. “At the same time, the marathon provides a platform to promote a culture of wellness among our employees and stakeholders.”

As part of its participation, the company has consistently operated a water station along the race route, offering refreshments and support to runners. According to Mr Kajela, the experience remains one of the most rewarding aspects of the event.

“Our volunteers take pride in supporting runners with water, soft drinks and encouragement. It creates a strong sense of connection with the community,” he said, adding that the organisers’ consistency in allocating the same water station each year has made planning easier.

He noted that beyond sponsorship, the marathon provides an opportunity to enhance brand visibility through active engagement and participation.

“We look forward to seeing more runners and volunteers not only from Simba Cement but also from our parent company, Heidelberg Materials. The energy and teamwork our people bring to the event always make it memorable,” he said.

This year, the company will sponsor 47 runners for the race scheduled for March 22, with preparations beginning at least a month in advance. Simba Cement also runs an internal runners’ club that operates throughout the year to promote fitness and participation.

Mr Kajela added that the company plans to scale up its involvement in the Kili People’s Expo—an exhibition held in the days leading up to the race—citing it as a valuable platform for brand engagement.

For the 2026 edition, he said the focus will be on strengthening awareness of Simba Cement’s product range and reinforcing its reputation for quality and reliability.

“We aim to use this platform to connect more deeply with the community while showcasing the consistency and strength of our products to both existing and potential customers,” he said.

This year’s marathon features Kilimanjaro Premium Lager as the main sponsor of the full marathon (42.2km), while YAS Tanzania sponsors the half marathon (21km), and CRDB Bank backs the 5km fun run.

Supporting sponsors include Kilimanjaro Water and TPC Sugar, while official partners range from GardaWorld Security and Toyota Tanzania to Columbia Sportswear, Harleys Healthcare Solutions and ALAF Limited.

The event is organised annually by Kilimanjaro Marathon Company Limited, with Wild Frontiers Events handling international marketing and inbound travel logistics.