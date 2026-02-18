Sixteen voices standing against violence recognised for transforming communities

Dar es Salaam. Sixteen Anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) champions from across Tanzania—working at the intersection of community leadership, faith, media, culture, digital advocacy, and human rights—have been formally recognised for their exceptional contribution to creating safer, more just, and inclusive communities.

The recognition was conferred by Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF Tanzania), in collaboration with the Tanzania Anti-Gender-Based Violence Network (Mkuki), as part of national efforts to strengthen collective action against gender-based violence.

The 16 champions include Sudi Saidi Lugazo from Handeni, Tanga, recognized for championing the fight against child marriage; Walta Carlos from Dar es Salaam, honored for defending sexual and reproductive health rights; Einoti Sikoy Kivuyo from Monduli, Arusha, recognized for her leadership in combating female genital mutilation; Sheikh Ali Omari Mkomwa from Kisarawe, Pwani and Padre John Nkinga Luhanya from Shinyangal, both honored as religious leaders championing the fight against gender-based violence; Debora Mwageni from Bagamoyo, Pwani, recognized for advancing the rights of domestic workers; Kasmiri Valentine Sarwatty from Dar es Salaam, honored for combating human trafficking; and Jacquiline Kuwanda from Dodoma, recognized as a journalist champion against GBV.

The list also include Haji Rashid (Movado) from Dar es Salaam, honored as a content creator champion against GBV; Evans Melkion Tegete from Dar es Salaam, recognized for defending children’s rights; Wakati Josephy Kalonda from Chamwino, Dodoma, honored for championing the rights of persons with disabilities; Asha D. Abinala from Dar es Salaam, recognized for her leadership in addressing online gender-based violence; Kulwa Jeremiah Daniel from Arusha, honored as an artist champion against GBV; Chief Michael Ehilu Luhende from Kishapu, Shinyanga Region, recognized as a traditional leader championing the fight against GBV; Imelda Florence Mtema from Dar es Salaam, honored as a broadcaster and activist champion against GBV; and Clara Tlaghasi Mallefrom Manyara Region, recognized as a community advocate and champion against gender-based violence.

Speaking during the recognition ceremony, Anna Kulaya, Executive Director of WiLDAF Tanzania, emphasised that honouring Anti-GBV champions is central to building a society rooted in justice, dignity, and sustainable development.

“Gender-based violence thrives where silence is normalised. These 16 champions represent courage, compassion, and action. Their work protects survivors, challenges harmful norms, and creates safe spaces where individuals and communities can heal and thrive,” said Kulaya.

She noted that the champions’ efforts go beyond individual interventions, contributing to stronger social cohesion and long-term transformation.

“When communities feel safe, development becomes possible. By recognising these champions, we affirm that justice, equality, and accountability are not optional—they are foundational to our shared future,” she added.

WiLDAF also acknowledged the vital role of development partners whose sustained support continues to advance GBV prevention and response initiatives nationwide, including UNFPA, UNICEF, the Embassies of Switzerland, Finland, and Ireland, Legal Services Facility (LSF), BRAC, Coca-Cola Kwanza Limited, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), and ITV.

WiLDAF and MKUKI reaffirmed that the recognition of Anti-GBV champions is not an end in itself, but a renewed call for institutions, communities, and individuals to intensify efforts toward a society free from fear and violence.