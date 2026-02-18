Miley Cyrus returns for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special

The discussion will revisit the creation of the iconic character, the show’s meteoric rise, and its lasting cultural impact on audiences worldwide.
The event will also include previously unseen archival footage and recreated versions of some of the series’ most memorable sets, including the Stewart family living room and Hannah’s famed closet.
Musical throwbacks and nostalgic moments are expected to transport fans to the era when the blonde-wigged alter ego dominated screens and music charts alike.
When Hannah Montana premiered on Disney Channel in 2006, it quickly became a global phenomenon.
The Emmy-nominated series ran for four seasons and helped redefine youth entertainment by blending television storytelling with pop music, launching Cyrus into international stardom.
The franchise later produced platinum-selling albums, sold-out tours, and a feature film, cementing its place as one of Disney’s most influential properties.
Reflecting on the milestone, Cyrus described the anniversary, dubbed the “Hannahversary”, as both personal and collective.
“The show has shaped my life. I am grateful to the fans who have stayed connected to the character and its message over the past 20 years,” she said.
The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, with Miley Cyrus, Alex Cooper, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Matt Kaplan serving as executive producers, and Ashley Edens as showrunner.
Ahead of the premiere, Disney+ will allow subscribers to revisit the original series and related films, underscoring the franchise’s enduring popularity.
Twenty years on, Hannah Montana remains more than a television show; it is a defining chapter in pop culture history, and the role that introduced Miley Cyrus to the world.