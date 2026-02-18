Miley Cyrus returns for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special

Dar es Salaam. Two decades after stepping into the spotlight as television’s most famous secret pop star, Miley Cyrus is returning to celebrate the legacy of Hannah Montana.

Disney Production Company, through its Disney+ channel, has announced that the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” is set to premiere on March 24.

Filmed before a live studio audience, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Cyrus hosted by podcast star Alex Cooper.

The discussion will revisit the creation of the iconic character, the show’s meteoric rise, and its lasting cultural impact on audiences worldwide.

The event will also include previously unseen archival footage and recreated versions of some of the series’ most memorable sets, including the Stewart family living room and Hannah’s famed closet.

Musical throwbacks and nostalgic moments are expected to transport fans to the era when the blonde-wigged alter ego dominated screens and music charts alike.

When Hannah Montana premiered on Disney Channel in 2006, it quickly became a global phenomenon.

The Emmy-nominated series ran for four seasons and helped redefine youth entertainment by blending television storytelling with pop music, launching Cyrus into international stardom.

The franchise later produced platinum-selling albums, sold-out tours, and a feature film, cementing its place as one of Disney’s most influential properties.

Reflecting on the milestone, Cyrus described the anniversary, dubbed the “Hannahversary”, as both personal and collective.

“The show has shaped my life. I am grateful to the fans who have stayed connected to the character and its message over the past 20 years,” she said.

The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, with Miley Cyrus, Alex Cooper, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Matt Kaplan serving as executive producers, and Ashley Edens as showrunner.

Ahead of the premiere, Disney+ will allow subscribers to revisit the original series and related films, underscoring the franchise’s enduring popularity.