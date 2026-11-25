







Dar es Salaam. Reckless motorcycle riding, disregard for traffic lights and the removal of rear-view mirrors have raised fresh road safety concerns, with transport stakeholders calling for tougher enforcement, improved training and technology-driven solutions to curb accidents.

The concerns were raised on Wednesday, November 24, 2026, during the ongoing Sustainable Land Transport Week, themed Accelerating Sustainable, Green, Safe and Inclusive Transport.

During the event, participants warned that poor riding practices and inadequate safety equipment were putting riders, passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

Transport stakeholder, Mr Meshack Jumanne, said some motorcycle riders continued to ignore traffic lights, use intoxicating substances and prioritise speed over safety, contributing to dangerous behaviour on roads.

Mr Jumanne said addressing the problem required cooperation among regulators, riders, boda boda station leaders and other stakeholders, rather than relying solely on law enforcement.

He proposed integrating registered boda boda stations into regulatory monitoring systems, enabling their leaders to educate riders and promote responsible behaviour.

“If these stations are properly involved, their leaders can educate riders and monitor their conduct. When one rider behaves irresponsibly, it affects the entire station, so they should also take responsibility for one another,” he said.

He also suggested considering speed restrictions for motorcycles manufactured or imported for commercial use, citing practices in some countries where motorcycles are subject to speed limits.

A student at the National Institute of Transport (NIT), Mr Erick Aloimo, called for stricter enforcement of motorcycle safety requirements, particularly the retention of rear-view mirrors.

He said some riders removed mirrors designed to help them monitor traffic approaching from behind, increasing the risk of accidents.

“Many motorcycles are manufactured with mirrors to help riders see what is coming from behind, but some riders remove them. It is important to ensure that motorcycles used for transporting passengers retain these safety features and that riders comply with the requirements,” he said.

A transport and technology stakeholder, Mr Dickson George, said the growing number of motorcycles required authorities to explore technological solutions that could improve safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability.

He advocated greater adoption of electric motorcycles and battery-swapping technology, which allows riders to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones at designated stations.

“Instead of focusing only on reducing the number of motorcycles, we should also consider promoting alternative technologies, particularly electric motorcycles. Battery-swapping technology can make it easier for riders to replace depleted batteries without waiting for them to charge,” he said.

He added that the technology could support cashless payments, improve transport efficiency and create additional employment opportunities.

Representing the Federation of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (SHIVYAWATA), Ms Pili Bilahi, said although motorcycle transport provided employment opportunities, poor discipline among some riders undermined the safety of other road users, particularly people with disabilities.

“It is a business and a source of employment, and they understand that. However, employment without proper order becomes a nuisance. I urge the authorities to look at how this can be addressed quickly so that our roads can be used safely by everyone,” she said.

Ms Bilahi warned that some riders continued moving even when other vehicles had stopped at pedestrian crossings, putting people with disabilities who use mobility aids at particular risk.

She called for stricter enforcement of pedestrian crossing rules to ensure everyone could use roads safely.

Digital mobility platform marketing leader Jackline Newton called for collaboration between the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) and ride-hailing companies to improve riders’ access to regulatory certification, training and information on transport regulations.

She said technology-driven platforms could help address knowledge gaps by ensuring riders received appropriate training and understood regulatory requirements before being onboarded.

Latra Acting Director General Abdalla Mhagama acknowledged the potential of technology in strengthening enforcement, particularly in tracking motorcycles and identifying riders who evade authorities after committing traffic offences.