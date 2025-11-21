Stanbic Bank donates medical equipment worth Sh25 million to Goba Health Centre

Dar es Salaam.Stanbic Bank Tanzania has boosted healthcare delivery at Goba Health Centre after donating medical equipment valued at over Sh25 million, reinforcing the bank’s long-standing commitment to supporting community welfare through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The donation—comprising a suction machine, patient monitor, oxygen concentrator, manual vacuum aspirator units, rolls of cotton cloth, tablets, desktop computers, a TV, and an armored cable—was handed over by Stanbic Bank Regional Manager Edditrice Marco.

She presented the equipment on behalf of the bank to the facility’s Medical Officer in Charge, Dr. Elias Ndahani, during a ceremony also attended by Kibamba Ward Officer Beatrice Mbawala, who served as guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Marco said the contribution reflects Stanbic Bank’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, particularly as the institution celebrates 30 years of operations in Tanzania.

“We recognize the significant contribution of the health sector to community well-being. Through this donation, we aim to support hospitals and health centres to provide better services to patients and enhance the efficiency of healthcare providers. This is one of the ways we are celebrating 30 years of growing together with Tanzanians,” she said.

Dr. Ndahani hailed the donation as timely and transformative for the newly established health centre, especially in strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services.

“This assistance has come at the right time because our centre is new, and it covers every area, particularly the surgical section, which will greatly help save the lives of mothers during childbirth. The breathing-support machines will also help save the lives of babies who encounter complications,” he noted.

Ward Officer Mbawala, speaking on behalf of Ubungo District Commissioner Albert Msando, commended Stanbic Bank for investing in the community at a level that goes beyond profit-making.

“This health centre does not only serve residents of Goba but also neighbouring areas. I urge the medical staff to take good care of this equipment so it can benefit the wider community,” she said.

“Stanbic Bank has donated equipment worth over Sh25 million, which is a significant amount of money. They could have simply issued loans to earn profit, but they chose instead to support healthcare services. The bank is not only helping the health sector but also supports education and environmental initiatives. We thank Stanbic Bank Tanzania for this spirit of generosity.”

The donation is part of a series of activities Stanbic Bank is undertaking nationwide as it marks three decades of service in Tanzania under the theme Growing Together.