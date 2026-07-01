Standard Chartered marks 20 years of volunteering with beach clean-up drive

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Tanzania has marked the bank's global celebration of 20 Years of Volunteering by mobilising employees and their families for a beach clean-up exercise aimed at protecting the environment and promoting community engagement.

The initiative, organised in partnership with Nipe Fagio, brought together 74 volunteers, including 20 children, for the annual clean-up at Silversand Beach in Kunduchi, Dar es Salaam.

The exercise forms part of Standard Chartered's broader sustainability agenda and reflects the bank's commitment to environmental conservation and community service through employee volunteerism.

Speaking during the event, Standard Chartered Tanzania Chief Executive Officer and Head of Coverage, Geofrey Mchangila, said this year's activity carried special significance as the bank celebrates two decades of volunteering globally.

"This year's beach clean-up is particularly meaningful as we celebrate 20 Years of Volunteering across Standard Chartered. It reflects our belief that creating lasting impact starts with collective action," he said.

Mr Mchangila said the initiative demonstrates how partnerships between institutions, employees and communities can contribute to environmental protection while creating long-term social impact.

During the exercise, volunteers cleaned approximately 4,000 square metres of coastline and collected 506 kilogrammes of waste packed into 55 bags.

According to the organisers, waste audits showed that plastic materials, particularly polystyrene foam and plastic beverage bottles, accounted for the majority of the waste collected, highlighting the continued threat of marine pollution.

The annual beach clean-up has become one of Standard Chartered Tanzania's flagship volunteering programmes. Over the past three years, through its partnership with Nipe Fagio, the bank has organised five clean-up exercises, mobilised 594 volunteers, restored more than 32,000 square metres of coastline and collected nearly five tonnes of waste.

The initiative also supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, protection of marine ecosystems and strengthening partnerships for sustainable development.