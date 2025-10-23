Tanzania among African countries advancing national public health institutes

Durban. The Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has launched a new framework to guide countries in establishing or strengthening their National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs).

These institutions are vital for preparing nations to respond effectively to health emergencies, applying lessons from past outbreaks, and building resilient health systems.

The framework provides step-by-step guidance to help countries navigate the practical and political challenges of setting up such institutes.

Africa CDC Acting Deputy Director, Dr Tajudeen Raji, said that out of 55 African countries, only 25 currently have fully operational NPHIs.









Experience from the COVID-19 pandemic shows that countries with these institutes responded more efficiently and in real time to public health threats.

“For countries still establishing their institutions, the framework offers crucial support to navigate obstacles such as funding, infrastructure, and political commitment,” he said.

Tanzania is among African countries actively working to establish a National Public Health Institute, a move experts say will strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to epidemics and other health emergencies.

The Principal Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology and Disease Control Section, Dr Rogath Kishimba, said: “Tanzania is one of 19 countries in Africa currently in the process of establishing a National Public Health Institute.”

He said the institute’s importance lies in coordinating scattered public health functions within the Ministry and across sectors.

“Currently, during an epidemic, multiple departments, surveillance, laboratories, and rapid response teams are involved, but they often work independently,” said Dr Kishimba.

He added that a national public health institute will streamline core public health functions, foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, and enhance national capacity to address pressing health issues while ensuring national health security.

This will improve efficiency and effectiveness in responding to outbreaks and pandemics.

Beyond coordination, the NPHI is expected to consolidate resources. Mr Kishimba noted that fragmented departments often maintain separate budgets for similar outbreak responses, which can be costly.

“With one institute supervising epidemics and outbreaks nationwide, we can consolidate resources and reduce unnecessary expenses,” he said.

While the institute is still being established, Dr Kishimba emphasised that Tanzania has laid the legal groundwork through the Public Health Act, CAP 99 of 2009, which covers most NPHI functions.

“We are reviewing the Act and aim to include provisions to formally establish the National Public Health Institute. This approach will create the institute without enacting a completely new law, moving Tanzania closer to a resilient public health system.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) African Regional Director, Prof Mohamed Janabi, called for increased investment in primary healthcare and closer collaboration across African regions to address health challenges, following principles of universal coverage, health security, sustainable financing, and innovation.

“Primary healthcare is not a fiction; if invested in, it can be a major solution for our continent, where health coverage and preparedness meet,” he said.

The Regional Director for Southern Africa at the Africa CDC, Dr Lul Riek, stressed that establishing NPHIs across Africa is critical for strengthening health systems and ensuring rapid, effective responses to public health emergencies.

“The framework is designed to guide all countries in establishing NPHIs. It provides a structured approach, building on past lessons and challenges, to ensure these institutions are robust and well-functioning,” he said.

Countries without these institutions face higher risks during outbreaks, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have observed that countries with NPHIs respond better and faster to health events because these institutions prepare the country for any health emergency.

NPHIs serve as the eyes of the country, enabling early detection and swift response to outbreaks, ultimately saving lives and resources.”

Despite their importance, political and financial challenges have slowed NPHI's establishment in some nations.

Health experts emphasise that the benefits far outweigh the costs. Acting as the “eye” of the country, these institutions focus on preventing outbreaks rather than merely responding, an approach that is more cost-effective and life-saving.