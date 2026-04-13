Tanzania and Kenya seek to bolster trade, regional cooperation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Kenya are taking steps to strengthen their relationship, signaling a renewed commitment to regional cooperation.

This closer partnership is expected to enhance trade, attract investment, and support economic growth in both countries.

By working together, the two nations aim to create more opportunities for businesses and improve livelihoods across East Africa.

Officials from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations during high-level consultations between their Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

At the centre of the discussions was a shared ambition: to unlock new opportunities in trade, accelerate regional development, and translate long-standing agreements into measurable results.

Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Samwel Shelukindo underscored the resilience of the partnership, noting that it is anchored in mutual interests and institutional frameworks such as the Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) and Joint Trade Committees (JTC).

“Sustained engagement among sectoral ministries and technical experts is already laying the groundwork for tangible progress particularly in key sectors including energy, security, industry, and investment,” he emphasized. His Kenyan counterpart, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, Abraham Sing’Oei pointed to the growing economic momentum between the two nations.

“Bilateral trade has now surpassed $1 billion US dollars supported by steadily increasing cross-border investments and expanding private sector collaboration,” he said. A major focus of the talks was the elimination of non-tariff barriers, which have long constrained the full potential of trade between the neighbouring economies.

Both sides committed to resolving outstanding challenges by mid-2026 a move expected to significantly ease the flow of goods and services.

Looking ahead, the two countries are preparing to convene a Joint Trade Committee meeting alongside a major business forum that is expected to attract more than 200 companies, signalling strong private sector interest in the partnership.

The discussions also set the stage for an upcoming State Visit by Kenya’s President, William Ruto, who is expected to meet with Tanzania’s President, Samia Suluhu Hassan an engagement anticipated to further solidify political and economic ties.