Tanzania, EU strengthen trade and investment cooperation

Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership aimed at boosting trade, investment and private sector growth, with both sides highlighting gains made over the past five decades.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, said on May 7, 2026, that the EU remains a key partner in Tanzania’s development agenda, supporting priority areas such as infrastructure development, industrial growth and human capital development.

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Ms Kapinga said the cooperation has also expanded into emerging sectors, including the green economy, digital transformation and the blue economy, as Tanzania seeks to strengthen its competitiveness and attract more investments.

She noted that through the Global Gateway and Team Europe programmes, Tanzania has continued to benefit from investments in energy, digital systems, ports and transport infrastructure—developments that have widened business opportunities and improved the country’s ability to compete economically.

“The cooperation has helped open markets, strengthen value chains and expand opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises,” she said, adding that such progress is contributing to job creation and domestic economic growth.

The minister said the government will continue working with the EU to improve the business and investment environment to ensure Tanzanians and the private sector continue to benefit from the partnership.

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