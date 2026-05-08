Tanzania eyes $18bn bee products market

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is positioning itself to tap into the fast-growing global bee products industry, currently valued at about $18 billion, as rising demand from major economies such as India and China opens new export opportunities for local producers.

The move comes as more than 1,200 beekeepers from at least ten regions prepare to gather in Singida next week at Kijiji cha Nyuki Company for a national forum aimed at expanding market access for Tanzanian bee products across Asia and Africa.

The meeting will bring together beekeepers, processors, researchers, investors and international buyers from India, China, Kenya and Rwanda. These are markets that are increasingly demanding bee products for pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics and wellness industries.

Although Tanzania’s exports of bee products have been growing, stakeholders say the country is still far from realising its full potential despite abundant forest resources and favourable ecological conditions.

According to the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Tanzania earned Sh77.1 billion from honey exports and Sh40.022 billion from beeswax over the past five years (2020–2025), bringing total earnings to more than Sh117 billion.

However, experts say most exports remain in raw form due to limited processing capacity, weak value addition, certification challenges and fragmented market systems.

Global demand for bee products continues to rise, driven by increasing preference for natural health products and organic alternatives.

In Asia, particularly India and China, consumption is accelerating due to large populations and expanding pharmaceutical and wellness industries.

Beyond honey, buyers are increasingly seeking higher-value products such as propolis, royal jelly, beeswax, bee pollen and bee venom, widely used in medicine, cosmetics and dietary supplements.

Speaking ahead of the Singida forum, Kijiji cha Nyuki founder Philemon Kiemi said Tanzania is being strategically positioned as a potential supplier of both raw and processed bee products to global markets.

“Buyers attending the forum have expressed interest in sourcing up to 15,000 tonnes of bee products, describing the engagement as a key step in connecting local producers with international demand,” he said.

He added that the forum will also provide training on export quality standards, including processing, packaging, storage and certification requirements for pharmaceutical and health-related markets.

Beekeeping Training Institute Tabora principal, Semu Daudi, said one of the major challenges facing local producers is meeting varying international standards across different markets.