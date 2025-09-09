Tanzania eyes stronger energy ties with Algeria's Sonatrach

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has begun discussions with Algeria’s state-owned oil and gas company, Sonatrach, in a move aimed at deepening cooperation in the energy sector and attracting fresh investment in oil and gas exploration.

The meeting, held on September 7, 2025, in Algiers, brought together senior Tanzanian officials and Sonatrach executives to explore potential collaboration in upstream petroleum development, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

The talks come as Tanzania prepares to launch a new licensing round for oil and gas exploration blocks while pushing ahead with plans to commercialise its estimated 57 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Officials say the discussions mark part of a broader strategy to position Tanzania as a regional energy hub, backed by its strategic Indian Ocean location and plans for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Tanzania’s Ambassador to Algeria, Iman Njalikai, said the meeting represented a new milestone in bilateral cooperation, particularly with the involvement of the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura).

“Although Tanzania and Algeria have cooperated for many years in various sectors, this is the first time we are holding discussions that include Pura,” Ambassador Njalikai said.

He acknowledged Sonatrach’s existing support through a memorandum of understanding with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

“I am aware that Sonatrach and TPDC signed an MoU that enabled our institutions to work closely on oil and gas matters. We thank Sonatrach for continuing to open its doors, and indeed, we have seen the benefits of this collaboration,” he added.

Ambassador Njalikai also appealed for Sonatrach to continue supporting Tanzania through technical training and capacity-building programmes, particularly for Pura professionals.

“Tanzania is still in the process of building the capacity of its experts. We kindly ask Sonatrach to continue offering opportunities for training,” he said.

He further extended an invitation to Sonatrach to consider direct investment in Tanzania’s oil and gas sector, including exploration blocks that will soon be offered for bidding.

For his part, Sonatrach chairman and CEO Rachid Hachichi welcomed the proposal, saying the company was keen to strengthen ties with Tanzania.

“Sonatrach is ready to take advantage of available opportunities and continue cooperating with Tanzanian institutions, including Pura, especially in building the capacity of experts in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

The engagement builds on the earlier MoU between Sonatrach and TPDC, which sought to promote technical cooperation and knowledge transfer between the two national oil companies.

Energy analysts say the talks with Sonatrach highlight Tanzania’s ongoing efforts to secure strategic partners as it prepares for new investment inflows into the oil and gas industry.