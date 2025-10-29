Shops remain shut in Kimanga’s Savanah area as Tanzanians cast their votes

Dar es Salaam. Commercial activity came to a standstill in Kimanga’s Savanah area on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 morning, as nearly all shops remained closed amid the ongoing general election.

A spot check revealed that out of 30 shops in the busy neighbourhood, only one had opened its doors.

The shopkeeper, who requested anonymity, said most business owners had been advised to stay closed until the afternoon.

“We were told not to open our shops until 2 p.m.,” the shopkeeper explained. “I just have a few orders to deliver, and I’ll be closing my shop in about 10 minutes.”

The closure of shops reflected the calm yet watchful atmosphere across Dar es Salaam, as residents turned their focus to exercising their civic duty.