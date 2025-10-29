Shops remain shut in Kimanga’s Savanah area as Tanzanians cast their votes

By  Salome Gregory

Mwananchi Communication Ltd

What you need to know:

  • A spot check revealed that out of 30 shops in the busy neighbourhood, only one had opened its doors. 

Dar es Salaam. Commercial activity came to a standstill in Kimanga’s Savanah area on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 morning, as nearly all shops remained closed amid the ongoing general election.

A spot check revealed that out of 30 shops in the busy neighbourhood, only one had opened its doors. 

The shopkeeper, who requested anonymity, said most business owners had been advised to stay closed until the afternoon.

Related

“We were told not to open our shops until 2 p.m.,” the shopkeeper explained. “I just have a few orders to deliver, and I’ll be closing my shop in about 10 minutes.”

The closure of shops reflected the calm yet watchful atmosphere across Dar es Salaam, as residents turned their focus to exercising their civic duty.

Many traders are expected to resume operations later in the day, once voting concludes.

Latest

  1. Smooth start as Goba resident vote in calm and orderly atmosphere

  2. Kinondoni residents applaud peaceful and orderly start to Election Day

  3. Sandhu targets strong finish as NRC season concludes in Arusha

  4. Gonçalves era kicks off in style as Yanga beat Mtibwa

  5. New platforms seek to boost access to finance for Tanzanian businesses

In the headlines

View All