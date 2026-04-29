Local climate innovators showcase solutions at Dar expo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s emerging climate innovators have showcased locally developed solutions to investors and partners, as stakeholders seek pathways to narrow the climate finance gap.

The Climate Innovation Expo, held in Dar es Salaam last week, brought together climate-focused start-ups, youth-led non-governmental organisations, investors and development partners for an afternoon of exhibitions and discussions centred on collaboration and investment.

Organised by Climate KIC in partnership with SmartLab, and funded by Irish Aid, the event placed Tanzanian start-ups at the centre of discussions on climate innovation, resilience and access to finance.

According to a statement issued yesterday, a total of 26 start-ups and NGOs exhibited at the expo, including 10 ventures from the latest ClimAccelerator cohort.

The participants presented solutions spanning climate-smart agriculture, the circular economy, clean energy, water management and the blue economy, to an audience of more than 180 attendees.

The innovations on display addressed a range of challenges, including waste management, sustainable food systems, water access and climate adaptation.

SmartLab Community Manager, Ms Elizabeth Richard, said the expo provided a platform for start-ups to engage directly with potential investors and partners.

“The Climate Innovation Expo created a space for start-ups to move beyond visibility and engage in meaningful conversations around growth and scale,” she said.

“Bringing the right stakeholders together is critical in unlocking opportunities for these ventures.”

Among the innovations showcased were ocean-grown seaweed products developed with coastal communities, sustainable construction materials derived from agricultural waste and data-driven tools supporting climate monitoring and agricultural resilience.

Climate KIC Programme Manager, Ms Inés Mas De La Peña, said the exhibition demonstrated the readiness of Tanzanian innovators to deliver practical, community-based solutions.

“What we saw at the expo is proof that Tanzania’s climate innovators are ready. The solutions are practical, tested and designed for communities,” she said.

A panel discussion on closing the climate finance gap further underscored the need for stronger alignment between start-ups, investors and development partners to unlock funding and enable growth.