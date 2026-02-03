Tanzania sets aside Sh7bn for youth fish-farming loans

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Tanzanian government has set aside Sh7 billion in the 2025/26 financial year to widen access to affordable capital for young people engaged in aquaculture, with 308 trained youths, including 32 from Kagera Region are expected to benefit.

They are poised to benefit from concessional loans aimed at accelerating fish farming and strengthening livelihoods.

The government has reiterated its commitment to empowering young people through expanded access to affordable financing for fish cage farming, as part of efforts to spur economic growth and youth employment.

This was disclosed in Parliament on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after the Member of Parliament for Bukoba-Rural, Jasson Rweikiza, asked when residents of Bukoba would receive additional fish cages to enable them to participate more effectively in economic activities.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Ms Ng’wasi Kamani, said the government, through the ministry and in collaboration with the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), is continuing to provide soft loans for fish cages, fingerlings and fish feed.

“In the first phase, 44 fish cages valued at Sh986.8 million were distributed in Kagera Region to 101 beneficiaries, including 30 cages in Bukoba, 12 in Muleba and two in Misenyi,” Ms Kamani told the House.

She further informed MPs that in the 2025/26 financial year, the ministry has received Sh7 billion from the Treasury to facilitate access to affordable capital for young people.

According to the deputy minister, the funds will be used to extend loans to 308 youths who have completed aquaculture training, among them 32 youths from Kagera Region.

Ms Kamani also disclosed that the ministry expects to receive part of the Sh200 billion pledged by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to be released within 100 days of her swearing-in for a second term in office, which will be directed towards expanding fish cage loans.

“The ministry is also exploring additional funding sources to sustain and scale up the provision of fish cage loans in various parts of the country, including Bukoba,” she said.

Additionally, the deputy minister urged local government authorities to allocate part of the mandatory 10 percent council loans to support fish cage farming, particularly in areas with suitable water bodies.