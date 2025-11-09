Tanzania, Israel coordinate return of intern Joshua Mollel killed in 'Hamas' attack

Dar es Salaam. The Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in Tel Aviv is working closely with the government of Israel to complete the repatriation of Tanzanian agricultural intern Joshua Loitu Mollel, who was confirmed dead after being taken hostage during the October 7, 2023, attacks in 'Hamas'.

A public notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation shows that on Friday, November 7, 2025, Israeli authorities confirmed that the human remains recently handed over from Gaza belong to the Tanzanian students, bringing an end to months of uncertainty for his family and the nation.

The Ministry says the embassy is coordinating the final procedures to ensure Mollel’s remains are returned home for a dignified burial.

“The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, is closely coordinating with the family to facilitate the reception of the body and ensure an honourable burial for our young compatriot,” reads part of the public notice.

The confirmation marks a solemn yet relieving moment for Mollel’s family, who had been waiting for news since his disappearance.

Mollel, 21, was one of two Tanzanian nationals working as agricultural interns in Israel when the Hamas attacks occurred. He was killed during the assault, and his body was taken into Gaza.

The Ministry described the confirmation as “good news that brings great relief to the family and the nation at large,” while reiterating its condolences to the Mollel family and all Tanzanians affected by the tragedy.

Mollel’s death underscores the far-reaching impact of the Israel–Hamas conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced many more since the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Further details on the arrival of the body remains and subsequent funeral arrangements are expected to be announced once the repatriation process is finalised.

Reports show Mollel arrived in Israel as an agricultural intern at Kibbutz Nahal Oz just 19 days before October 7, 2023, on his first trip outside Tanzania, full of excitement to advance his career.

During the attack led by Hamas, Mollel was working in the kibbutz’s barn. On December 13, 2023, his father was officially notified of his death by Israeli authorities.