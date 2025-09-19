Tanzania police deny ill motive over Polepole's summons

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Police Force has rejected concerns raised by Humphrey Polepole over a summons issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) earlier this week, stressing that the process was transparent.

Police Spokesperson David Misime, speaking on Friday, September 19, 2025, said there was no basis for fears of hidden motives.

“Does it make sense for someone with ill intent to make a public announcement like ours? The country and the world are aware of our statement,” he said.

Polepole, the former Tanzanian Ambassador to Cuba, had earlier welcomed the investigation into his online allegations but suggested that authorities might harbor ill intentions, arguing that, as in the Judiciary, which has gone online, his remarks could be accessed digitally.

Responding to this, Misime questioned whether the law permits such an approach.

“Mr Polepole was a lawmaker in the United Republic of Tanzania Parliament; he should tell us when the laws were amended to permit online information gathering during criminal investigations,” he said.