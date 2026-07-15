Tanzania reports progress on UN Sustainable Development Goals

New York. Tanzania has presented its Third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting progress made across key development sectors and reaffirming its commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, presented the report during the ongoing United Nations High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Professor Mkumbo outlined achievements recorded through government-led initiatives, including an increase in access to clean water in rural areas from 72.3 percent in 2020 to 85.3 percent in 2025.

He said electricity access has also expanded significantly, with 86.2 percent of Tanzanians now connected to the national grid, while the country's power generation capacity has more than doubled.

The report also highlights progress under SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure, with the number of rail passengers rising from 1.2 million to 4.1 million as transport infrastructure continues to improve.

Speaking on SDG 17, which focuses on partnerships for sustainable development, Professor Mkumbo said implementation of the goals has been driven by strong collaboration between the government, the private sector, civil society organisations and development partners.

More than 824 civil society organisations and 1,000 private sector institutions participated in the preparation of the report, he said.

Professor Mkumbo also outlined seven priority areas that will accelerate the implementation of the SDGs through Tanzania’s National Development Vision 2050 and the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV).