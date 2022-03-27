Tanzania to host Woman Lead Forum conference

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author



Dar es Salaam. Southern Africa Embrace foundation (SAE) is set to hold a two-day conference dubbed ‘Woman Lead Forum’ on March 28 and 29, 2022 that will unfold conversations surrounding youth and women economic empowerment.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Sindy Zemura, SAE Executive Director said that the forum came up as a result of the effects of corona pandemic on youth and women.

“This forum will focus on the economic empowerment of youth and women along with sharing on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which was launched in January 2021. The agreement promises to support over 1.3 billion Africans whereas the largest number will be youth and women,” Ms Zemura explained.

The two-day event themed ‘step it up’ will be graced by about 150 guests with the Minister of Foreign affairs, Liberata Mulamula and Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Founder of Umlambo Foundation and former Vice President of Republic of South Africa as the guests of honor.

It will also bring together diplomatic representatives across Africa and Diaspora alongside important players in the developmental sectors including start-ups, grassroots, trade, creative arts, innovation, media, SMEs, private and public business.

“These important profiles will engage in a dialogue, discussing investment funding and they will also exchange ideas on women’s socio-economic leadership and empowerment for long term generational sustainability,” revealed Ms Zemura.

She added: The forum will be utilized to share on the potential opportunities available for youth and women in Africa through the AfCFTA agreement. These activities will include a panel discussion, masterclasses, business presentations and speed networking.

This forum will be the first out of three that have been set to be hosted across Africa this year whereas the second event will be conducted in Accra, Ghana midyear and the third one will be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria around October.

“We have chosen Tanzania as our first place to host this forum because there is a sitting female President. We felt it was more appropriate to celebrate Tanzania’s achievement as we stir such important conversations,” Ms Zemura said.