Tanzania turns to Finland to sharpen innovation skills for digital growth

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania accelerates efforts to build a competitive digital economy, a new partnership with Finnish innovation experts is expected to strengthen the country's growing pool of technology entrepreneurs and innovators.

The initiative, which brings together 50 Tanzanian participants for an intensive five-day innovation training programme in Dar es Salaam, comes at a time when policymakers are increasingly looking to technology-driven solutions to address youth unemployment and enhance Tanzania's competitiveness in the global digital marketplace.

The training, facilitated by experts from Finland and coordinated by the Tanzania Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC), focuses on practical approaches to innovation, entrepreneurship and the commercialisation of digital solutions.

Speaking during the opening of the programme on June 22, 2026, ICTC Director General Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga, said Tanzania's ambition is not merely to create technology users but to nurture innovators capable of developing solutions that can compete internationally.

"We are looking at how these innovations can create jobs for our young people, contribute to various sectors of the economy and make Tanzania more competitive globally," said Dr Mwasaga.

He noted that innovation is a critical pillar of Tanzania's digital transformation agenda and plays a central role in unlocking opportunities within the digital economy.

"Tanzania has a large and energetic youth population. We want them to become creators of technology, not just consumers. These skills will help them understand how innovation can generate value and contribute to economic development," he said.

Supporting Tanzania's digital ambitions

The training is being delivered under the Digital4Tanzania (D4T) programme, a government-to-government initiative supported by Germany, Finland and Estonia. The programme aims to strengthen Tanzania's digital ecosystem through investments in skills development, cyber security, interoperability, research and innovation.

Over the past decade, Tanzania has made significant investments in digital infrastructure, including the expansion of the National ICT Broadband Backbone, improvements in mobile connectivity and the digitisation of public services.

However, experts argue that infrastructure alone is insufficient unless accompanied by local innovation capable of solving real-world challenges.

According to Dr Mwasaga, the training aligns with five strategic pillars that are shaping the country's digital future: cyber security, digital skills development, modern communication infrastructure, the digital economy, and research and innovation.

One of the key aspects participants will explore is innovation procurement—a concept widely used in developed economies but still relatively new in Tanzania. The approach enables governments and institutions to purchase innovative solutions developed by startups and young entrepreneurs, creating a market for home-grown technologies.

"When participants understand what has been achieved in Finland and how innovation contributes to economic growth, they will be better positioned to replicate successful models in Tanzania," Dr Mwasaga explained.

He added that efforts are underway to strengthen innovation hubs and incubation programmes to ensure that promising ideas developed by young Tanzanians can mature into scalable businesses capable of competing across East Africa, the continent and beyond.

Learning from one of the world's innovation leaders

Finland consistently ranks among the world's leading countries in education, innovation and technological advancement. The Nordic nation is internationally recognised for its strong startup ecosystem and effective collaboration between government, academia and the private sector.

Addressing participants, Finnish innovation expert Tiina Koivuniemi encouraged Tanzanian innovators to embrace experimentation and develop confidence in their ideas.

"The greatest benefit of this programme is that participants will gain practical tools for managing innovation, exchange experiences and build professional networks that can support future collaboration," she said.

She urged young innovators to remain courageous and view societal challenges from different perspectives.

"Innovation often begins when people are willing to question existing approaches and test new ideas. We want Tanzanian innovators to feel confident in experimenting and learning from the process," she added.

Startups see opportunity for growth

Participants described the programme as a timely intervention, particularly as Tanzania's startup ecosystem continues to expand despite persistent challenges related to financing, mentorship and market access.

Founder of ReinoLab, an AI-powered digital science laboratory, Peace Bisake, said the training would expose local innovators to international best practices and improve their ability to compete globally.

"The digital economy is increasingly borderless. If we want Tanzanian innovations to gain international recognition, we need exposure to global standards and innovation methodologies," she said.

Similarly, founder of Paki Urban Limited, Mr Rodrick Mshanga, observed that many innovators possess strong ideas but lack the business development skills needed to transform them into commercially viable enterprises.