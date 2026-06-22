Samia to inaugurate Sh17 billion KCMC cancer centre

Moshi. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to inaugurate a new radiotherapy services building at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) Northern Zone Referral Hospital, a Sh17 billion facility aimed at improving cancer care in the region.

The facility, which will serve up to 1,500 patients annually, is set to be officially opened on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, during the President’s one-day visit to Kilimanjaro Region.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu told journalists on Monday, June 22, 2026, that the project will significantly ease the burden on cancer patients who previously travelled to Dar es Salaam for radiotherapy at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute.

“The President is expected to make a one-day visit to our region on June 24, during which she will inaugurate the radiotherapy building at KCMC Northern Zone Referral Hospital,” said Mr Babu.

He said the Sh17 billion project was financed through government funding under the Sixth Phase Government, which contributed Sh5.5 billion, alongside development partners.

“This reflects continued collaboration between government, partners, and institutions in improving access to health services,” he said.

KCMC executive director, Prof Geleard Masenga, said the facility marks a major milestone in cancer care in the Northern Zone, noting that patients previously faced long and costly referrals to Dar es Salaam.

“This service is a major relief for patients. For many years, they had to be referred to Ocean Road for radiotherapy. Now that the burden has been significantly reduced,” said Prof Masenga.

He said non-communicable diseases account for about eight in every 10 admissions at the hospital, with cancer patients forming a significant proportion requiring radiotherapy.

According to him, between 60 and 70 percent of cancer patients treated at KCMC require radiotherapy services.

He said the hospital began offering limited radiotherapy services on February 25 this year, during which 80 patients have already received treatment.

Prof Masenga added that the facility currently handles more than 30 patients daily and is expected to treat over 1,500 patients annually once fully operational.