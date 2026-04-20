Tanzanian environmentalist to speak at Europe Space Economy Summit in Lisbon

Dar es Salaam. TEEMO Africa founder and environmental ambassador Winfrida Shonde has been appointed as a speaker at the Space Economy Summit Europe 2026, set to take place on May 5–6, 2026 in Lisbon.

The summit, themed “Sovereignty in Space for Advantage on Earth,” will bring together global leaders, innovators, policymakers, investors and experts to discuss the future of space technology, data applications and investment opportunities.

Ms Shonde is expected to speak during a panel discussion titled “Using Space Data to Inform Climate Action,” where she will share insights on how satellite data can support climate change mitigation, agriculture, environmental protection and sustainable development across Africa.

Her appointment marks a notable milestone for Tanzania, as she is the only African speaker at the summit, highlighting growing international recognition of the continent’s contribution to environmental innovation and space-related technologies.

Speaking ahead of the event in a statement that was availed to the media in Dar es Salaam on Monday, April 20, 2026, Ms Shonde said she was honoured to represent Tanzania and Africa on the global stage.

“I am deeply honoured to represent Tanzania and Africa at this important international summit. As an environmental ambassador, I carry the responsibility of amplifying our nation’s voice on climate action and innovation,” she said.

“Space data has the potential to strengthen disaster preparedness, agriculture, environmental protection and investment planning. Africa must be part of shaping this future.”

Through TEEMO Africa, Ms Shonde has been involved in conducting Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and environmental audits for various projects across the country, in line with regulatory requirements overseen by the National Environment Management Council.

She has also been promoting environmental conservation, climate solutions, ESG advisory services and community development initiatives in Tanzania and beyond.