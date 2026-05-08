Tanzanian student who writes using feet completes Advanced Level studies, eyes university

Morogoro. A student living with a hand disability who writes and performs most daily activities using his feet, Hamis Nguku has completed his Advanced Level studies after sitting his final national examinations on May 8 at Kilosa Secondary School.

Nguku, who hails from Munga Village in Mtimbila Ward, Malinyi District, completed his studies with support from KALAMU Education Foundation (KEF), which provided him with school uniforms, learning materials and other educational support.

The assistance came after Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti, published his story, highlighting the challenges he faced after passing his Certificate of Secondary Education Examination with Division Two.

He chose to study History, Geography and Kiswahili (HGK) at Advanced Level but lacked financial support to proceed with his education.

Speaking shortly after completing his examinations, Nguku said he was optimistic about his performance.

“The examinations were manageable and everything that appeared had already been taught in class. I answered carefully and, God willing, I believe I will pass well and proceed to university,” he said.

Nguku said he had almost abandoned his education because of his family’s financial difficulties.

“To be honest, I had lost hope of continuing with school due to the difficult conditions at home. My mother died when I was still young, my father was absent from my life, and I was raised by my grandmother, who is elderly and also needs support,” he said.

He credited MCL and KEF for giving him another chance to pursue his dreams.

“If Mwananchi had not published my story, I would never have received such support. KEF stood with me throughout Form Five and Six, and I promise them that I will not disappoint. I will work hard, pass my examinations and reach university,” he said.

Nguku explained that he was born with both hands paralysed and has relied on his feet throughout his life for writing, eating, washing clothes and carrying out other daily activities.

However, he noted that some tasks remain difficult without assistance, including carrying water, bathing and lifting heavy objects.

“When I was younger and realised I was different from others, I felt weak and unworthy in society. But after joining school and performing well academically, I understood that I am capable just like everyone else,” he said.

He said that seeing people living with disabilities working in public and private institutions motivated him to continue pursuing his education.

Nguku said his dream is to pursue studies up to PhD level and become a broadcaster at a major radio or television station, especially in programmes focusing on social issues and vulnerable groups.

“I love journalism, especially broadcasting, because my disability affects my hands, not my speech. Broadcasting is a profession I believe suits me,” he said.

A teacher at Kilosa Secondary School, Mariam Msemakweli, described Nguku as a disciplined, focused and hardworking student.

She said he also possesses artistic talent and actively participated in sports, entertainment and other school activities alongside fellow students.

“He adapted quickly after joining the school in 2024 and has remained humble, committed and academically strong throughout his studies. We believe he will perform very well,” she said.

Ms Msemakweli appealed to KEF to continue supporting Nguku if he secures admission to university so that he can fulfil his dreams and support his family.

Meanwhile, KEF representative Mohamed Kamilagwa commended Mwananchi for publishing Nguku’s story and praised the school administration for supporting students with special needs.