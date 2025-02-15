THRDC, EU ink €1.5m initiative to promote rule of law in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has signed a €1.5 million (about Sh4.1 billion) grant agreement with the European Union (EU) to implement a four-year project aimed at strengthening the rule of law, civic space, and accountability in Tanzania.

The project, titled Safeguarding Rule of Law, Civic Space and Accountability in Tanzania through Enhanced Collaboration and Partnerships, will run from 2025 to 2028, covering both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

THRDC will partner with the East Africa Law Society (EALS), the Pan African Lawyers Union (Palu), and the Zanzibar Female Lawyers Association (Zafela) in its implementation.

“The project aims to empower civil society organisations (CSOs), Bar Associations, the Judiciary, legal institutions, and government agencies through capacity building, strategic dialogues, and advocacy,” says THRDC in a statement dated 15 February 2025.

The coalition says the initiative seeks to enhance governance, expand civic space, and promote accountability by providing key institutions with tools to drive legal reforms and advocate for marginalised communities.