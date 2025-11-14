Rainfall remains average as Tanzania's weather agency sounds alarm on strong winds

Mbeya. The Southern Highlands regional manager of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), Elius Lipiki, has told The Citizen that the current weather patterns are influenced by elevated sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

According to Lipiki, one of the reasons for the expected season of average to below-average rainfall across the country is the presence of unusually warm waters in the Pacific Ocean.

These rains are forecast to begin in the second and third weeks of November 2025 and continue until May 2026, potentially causing flooding in homes, rivers, canals, and streams.

Speaking today, Lipiki urged the public—particularly farmers—to monitor weather forecasts closely and take necessary precautions.

“Forecasts indicate the likelihood of average to below-average rainfall. One of the contributing factors is the warm sea surface in the Pacific Ocean,” he explained.

He highlighted possible consequences, including strong winds, flooding of residential areas, and overflowing rivers, canals, and streams, stressing that citizens should stay informed and prepared.

Despite these potential impacts, Lipiki encouraged farmers to utilise the rains as an opportunity to prepare their fields for planting crops, especially beans and maize.

“We advise stakeholders in the agricultural sector, farmers, and experts to continuously follow weather forecasts to take early precautions,” he said.

He further explained that higher-than-average temperatures usually indicate a season with abundant rainfall. The TMA provides public education through the media to ensure communities can respond appropriately to seasonal trends.

“We recommend that the public and agricultural stakeholders follow five- or ten-day weather forecasts to better plan their crop production calendars, particularly during the expected rainy season,” Lipiki added.

He also urged authorities in agriculture and water management, alongside agricultural experts, to use weather forecasts as a key tool for adapting to climate change and extreme weather conditions.

Farmers speak out

Oriva Sanga, a food and commercial crop farmer, expressed concerns over the timing of the rains, which may affect productivity.

“Last year, by this time, we had prepared the fields and planted seeds, but now we are worried that delayed rains might reduce yields and lead to losses,” she said.

Similarly, Witness Kamwela noted that climate change poses a major challenge to crop production.

He stressed the importance of agricultural experts working closely with farmers to provide guidance on adapting to changing conditions from the earliest stages of farming.

“Climate change has become a serious barrier for farmers, reducing productivity and driving up food prices, which disproportionately affects low-income households,” he explained.