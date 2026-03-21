Toyota Tanzania, Karimjee Group mark milestone partnership with Kilimanjaro Marathon

Moshi. Toyota Tanzania, part of the Karimjee Group, has expressed strong confidence in its new partnership with the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon, positioning it as a meaningful collaboration aligned with its long-term commitment to Tanzania.

Speaking on the partnership, Cobus van Zyl, Group Chief Marketing Officer, noted that the decision to join the marathon reflects both the scale of the event and its impact across the country.

“The Kilimanjaro Marathon has built a strong reputation over the years, bringing together communities from across Tanzania and beyond. As a group, we see this as a platform that aligns with our commitment to supporting initiatives that have a real and lasting impact,” he said.

The partnership comes at a significant time, as Toyota Tanzania marks 60 years in Tanzania, under the broader legacy of the Karimjee Group, which has been present in the country for over 200 years.

“This year is particularly meaningful for us. As we celebrate 60 years of Toyota in Tanzania, it is important that we are part of platforms that reflect endurance, consistency and progress, values that are also at the heart of this marathon,” added van Zyl.

As part of the partnership, Toyota Tanzania will play a key operational role by providing lead and support vehicles to ensure the smooth and safe running of the race.

In a first for the event, Toyota Tanzania is also supporting the introduction of official race pacers, a move aimed at improving the overall runner experience.

“Not every runner is chasing a podium, but most are working towards a personal goal. The pacers bring structure, confidence and consistency to the race, which is something we strongly believe in as a brand,” he said.

Beyond race-day operations, Toyota Tanzania will also engage with participants at the Kili Expo, while showcasing its vehicle lineup and reinforcing its role in supporting mobility and performance.

Organisers of the Kilimanjaro Marathon have welcomed Toyota Tanzania as a key partner, noting that its involvement brings both operational strength and added value to the race experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Toyota Tanzania to the Kilimanjaro Marathon family. Their support, both operationally and through initiatives such as the introduction of official pacers, plays an important role in enhancing the overall race experience as the event continues to grow,” said John Addison, Race Director of the Kilimanjaro Marathon.