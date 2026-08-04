Vodacom unveils 'More Than a Network' campaign to expand digital opportunities

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc has launched its new "More Than a Network" (Zaidi ya Mtandao) campaign, reaffirming its commitment to creating opportunities that extend beyond connectivity by supporting individuals, businesses and communities through digital solutions.

The campaign underscores the telecommunications firm's long-term strategy of using technology to drive digital inclusion, financial access and business growth across Tanzania.

According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Communications Statistics for the quarter ended March 2026, Vodacom remained the country's largest mobile operator, with a 32.3 percent market share, equivalent to 36.1 million customers.

The company's quarterly report for the period ended June 2026 also showed that Vodacom nearly doubled its investment compared with the corresponding quarter last year, spending Sh123.2 billion on network expansion and digital infrastructure.

The investment, alongside the modernisation of the M-Pesa platform, is intended to support Tanzania's digital inclusion agenda and bridge the digital divide by enabling more people to participate in the digital economy.

Speaking during the launch in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Vodacom Tanzania Consumer Business Unit Director, Brigita Shirima, said the campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring technology delivers meaningful value to customers.

"'More Than a Network' is our promise that connectivity must go beyond technology and create real impact in people's lives. Whether it is helping a student access digital learning, enabling families to stay connected or supporting entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, our purpose is to create opportunities that improve lives," she said.

She added that a network should not be defined solely by its infrastructure and services, but by the opportunities it creates for people, businesses and communities across Tanzania.

Vodacom Business Director, Nguvu Kamando, said digital transformation is no longer confined to large organisations but is creating opportunities across different sectors of the economy.

"Today's businesses need more than connectivity. They need intelligent digital solutions that help them innovate, compete and grow," he said.

Mr Kamando said Vodacom Business supports enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutions through secure connectivity, cloud services, Internet of Things technologies and digital platforms that improve productivity and unlock economic opportunities.

He said the company aims to be a trusted digital partner as Tanzania implements its Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050).

On financial inclusion, Vodacom Tanzania Acting M-Pesa Director, Tulisindo Mlupilo, said the mobile money platform now serves more than 14.1 million active customers every month through a range of financial products and services.

He said the M-Pesa ecosystem enables customers to save through M-Koba, access credit via Songesha, invest using M-Wekeza and make merchant payments through Lipa, while continuing to facilitate person-to-person transactions.

Mr Mlupilo said the recent upgrade of the M-Pesa platform would enable the company to scale its financial services more efficiently and support the continued digitalisation of Tanzania's economy.

He said Vodacom remains committed to using technology to expand financial inclusion and deliver greater value to customers in line with its "More Than a Network" vision.