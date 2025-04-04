We bid farewell to the 5th edition of The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative

As much as I hate goodbyes, when the time comes, they must be said. With that, we officially close the 5th edition of The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative (RWI), themed Accelerating Her Impact.

A huge thank you to our sponsors, partners, readers, page designers, writers, editors and everyone who contributed to the final versions of the various stories we have published over the past two months.

Over the past five years, the RWI has published more than 320 articles on women in leadership from all walks of life.

Through these stories, we have inspired countless women and young girls by highlighting their achievements.

Sharing his insights on the fifth edition of the Rising Woman, The Citizen Managing Editor and Acting Executive Editor of MCL, Mr Mpoki Thomson, highlighted the initiative’s significant impact and strong audience engagement.

“From its inception, our fifth anniversary edition has been truly unique. Unlike previous editions, this year we structured profiles based on different sectors. Additionally, we adopted a hybrid approach, incorporating video content to showcase key highlights of women leaders’ profiles,” he explained.

He emphasised the inspirational impact of sharing these success stories, noting that they have motivated thousands of young girls to pursue leadership positions.

“We are actively challenging gender stereotypes in the workplace by demonstrating that women are just as capable of excelling in roles traditionally dominated by men,” Thomson said.

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in the initiative’s future. “Next year will be even better, as we aim to tell more success stories and expand our reach to more women across Tanzania and beyond,” he added.

Commenting on the project, the Head of Marketing, Corporate and Sustainability at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Mr Edson Sosten, said MCL is driven by a powerful mission: Empowering the Nation.

“We believe that true empowerment begins with the recognition and elevation of women, giving them the opportunities, resources, and visibility they deserve to thrive. This mission led to the creation of the RWI, a platform dedicated to celebrating and amplifying women’s voices, their leadership, and their transformative impact on society.”

He said what began five years ago as a conversation about the need for more opportunities for women has evolved into a nationwide movement.

“The RWI has brought together thousands of women, men, key organisations, and stakeholders to challenge the status quo, create meaningful change, and accelerate the empowerment of women in Tanzania and beyond,” he said.

Reflecting on RWI’s journey, he shared the milestones achieved and the work that lies ahead.

“Each edition of Rising Woman has built on the foundation of its predecessor, with each year reinforcing our commitment to women’s leadership and gender equality,” he said.

2021 – “Women, We Celebrate You”: A celebration of women’s achievements, ensuring they are seen, heard, and recognised.

2022 – “She Leads”: A call to action for women to step into leadership positions and claim their rightful place.

2023 – “She Can”: A declaration that women can lead, innovate, and succeed—no more doubts, no more barriers.

2024 – “Count Her In”: A reminder that inclusion is not optional but necessary. Women must be part of the conversation in boardrooms and decision-making spaces.

2025 – “Accelerate Her Impact”: No longer just about participation—this is about driving real, transformative change at a faster pace and on a larger scale.

This year’s Rising Woman edition has set new benchmarks, reaffirming the initiative’s role as a transformative force in women’s empowerment.

More than 50 participants attended the event, engaging with thought leaders, mentors, and advocates for gender equality.

Ten outstanding organisations were recognised for their contributions to advancing women’s leadership and creating lasting change.

Woman of the Future category: Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company (TCC Plc), UNDP Tanzania, Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) Trust, CRDB Bank Plc, and Empress Furniture.

Rising Woman category: ITM Tanzania Limited, Dolson Interiors Limited, Dentons EALC East African Law Chambers, Lukiza Autism Foundation, and Empress Furniture.

More than 60 women were profiled in The Citizen newspaper, their stories shared to highlight their achievements, inspire others, and open doors to new opportunities.

Rising Woman has become what it is today thanks to the invaluable support of our partners and sponsors, whose belief in women’s potential and the initiative’s mission has been unwavering.

Through their contributions, Rising Woman has become more than just an event—it has grown into a platform that drives social change and creates networks of opportunity for women across the country.

As we close the chapter on this monumental fifth edition, we look forward to the next phase of the Rising Woman journey.

The momentum is only growing stronger.

We will continue to break barriers, push boundaries, and accelerate the impact of women in every sector. This is not just about asking for change; it is about leading it.

We are empowering women to take charge, lead with confidence, and drive the future.

See you in 2026 as we continue to accelerate her impact.