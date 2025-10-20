What new digital portal means for horticultural business across Tanzania

Arusha. Thousands of horticultural growers across Tanzania will soon sell their produce online through a newly developed web-based market portal designed to transform the country’s agricultural trade landscape.

For years, most horticultural farmers have struggled to access online markets, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by middlemen.

That challenge is now being addressed through HortiMarket, a digital platform unveiled by the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) through its Research and Information Centre (Taric).

Touted as a game changer for the horticulture sub-sector, HortiMarket will serve as a central digital hub where farmers, cooperatives, buyers, exporters, processors and logistics providers can connect, interact and transact seamlessly.

Taha Innovation and Knowledge Management head Steven Mhiliwa said the platform is a “structural intervention” aimed at addressing long-standing inefficiencies in the sector.

“After months of rigorous development and investment, the HortiMarket portal is nearly ready for public rollout. This isn’t just a technological upgrade — it’s a major reform to improve transparency, efficiency and profitability,” he said.

Taha chief executive Jacqueline Mkindi said the platform will provide farmers and agribusinesses with real-time access to market prices, trends, logistics and certification services — all available on mobile devices, even in low-connectivity areas.

“HortiMarket is here to change how we do business. Farmers will no longer operate in the dark,” she said, expressing gratitude to TradeMark Africa and Beyond Farming Collective (BFC), under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for supporting the project.

Ms Mkindi said Taha’s recently launched UK office, located at the Tanzanian High Commission in London and headed by Mr Maarten Boeye, will complement the initiative by linking Tanzanian exporters with buyers abroad.

Taha Chief Development manager Anthony Chamanga said rising demand for horticultural produce across Africa prompted the association to expand its focus beyond international markets.

“In 2014, African countries imported $7.6 billion worth of horticultural crops. That figure has now surpassed $10 billion. We want Tanzania to tap into this growing regional opportunity,” he said.

Mr Chamanga noted that Tanzania has successfully penetrated South Africa’s avocado market, exporting around $4 billion worth of the crop last year and sees similar potential for bananas and other fruits within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and East African Community (EAC).

He added that Taha’s long-term strategy aligns with the Agricultural Master Plan and Vision 2050, aiming to raise horticultural production to 30 million tonnes annually within 25 years.

Taha Marketing head Steven Tumaini said HortiMarket will ease access to information for over 50,000 smallholder farmers nationwide, enabling them to track prices, supply levels and buyer requirements in real time.

Avocado farmer from Rungwe, Mbeya Region, Mr Edward Kabuje welcomed the initiative, saying it will eliminate price manipulation by middlemen. “Now we can see market prices and trends directly,” he said.

HortiMarket’s scalable design also allows for future upgrades, including blockchain-based traceability, digital payment integration and AI-driven forecasting tools.