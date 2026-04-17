Why investing in women is essential to inclusive and equitable growth

Dar es Salaam. Investing in women is essential for inclusive economic growth and national development, leaders said during The Citizen Rising Woman – Zanzibar Edition 2026, where policymakers, financial experts and development partners called for stronger systems to expand women’s participation in the economy.

Speaking at the forum on Wednesday under the theme Give to Gain, Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla said women play a central role in economic and social development.

“Women are innovators, leaders and a key force in the economy of families and the nation,” he said.

He said government reforms are aimed at increasing women’s participation in the economy and decision-making, including empowerment programmes, gender desks, women’s networks and leadership representation.

Mr Abdulla said the Zanzibar Economic Empowerment Agency (ZEE) has disbursed more than Sh53 billion in interest-free and low-interest loans between 2022 and March 2026, with women accounting for 83.6 per cent of beneficiaries.

He added that more than 15,000 people have received entrepreneurship training, with 75 per cent being women, in areas including food processing, soap production, beekeeping, digital marketing and agriculture value addition.

He said financial literacy remains a challenge affecting sustainability of small businesses.

“We must address financial literacy. Without it, even well-funded projects cannot be sustained.”

The forum, organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), brought together policymakers, financial institutions and entrepreneurs.

MCL Board Chairperson David Nchimbi said women’s inclusion is key to national development.

“We recognise that a nation cannot be fully empowered if women are not at the centre of development,” he said.

MCL Managing Director Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia said women’s empowerment should be seen as an investment.

“Empowering women is not charity; it is an investment with returns for society and the economy,” she said.

She added that women still face limited access to opportunities despite their capabilities.

Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at MCL Edson Sosten said the Rising Woman platform aims to increase visibility for women and connect them to opportunities.

In a policy discussion, moderator Nafisa Jidawi said women’s empowerment should be treated as an economic strategy, noting employment gaps between men and women in Zanzibar.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training Bwana Hamid Adam Ahmed said reforms are shifting education towards competence-based learning and vocational skills.

Zanzibar Economic Empowerment Agency (ZEEA) Executive Director Juma Burhan said empowerment programmes are designed to support women’s enterprises, noting their role in job creation and tax revenue.

Azania Bank Director of Credits Esther Piani said banks are using group lending models to improve access to finance for women.

Development Advisor at the Tony Blair Institute Laya Guide said global evidence shows investing in women has wider economic and social benefits, but stressed challenges in implementation.