Yas launches 5G tower in Masasi, boosting digital access and business growth in Mtwara

Masasi. Telecommunications company Yas Tanzania has launched a new 5G tower in Masasi District, a development expected to improve internet connectivity, support business expansion and enhance access to digital services across the southern region.

The rollout is part of the company’s wider network expansion strategy aimed at strengthening Tanzania’s digital infrastructure and increasing access to high-speed internet, particularly in underserved areas.

Speaking during the launch, Yas Head of the Southern Region, Ms Fadhila Saidi, said the investment is intended to bridge the digital gap and support economic activities in the region.

“This 5G tower will ensure residents of Masasi and surrounding areas have access to faster and more reliable communication services. Improved connectivity is key to driving business growth, innovation and access to essential services,” she said.

Ms Saidi noted that Masasi District, with a population of more than 315,000 people largely dependent on agriculture and trade, stands to benefit significantly from improved connectivity.

Farmers are expected to access real-time market information, while traders will be able to expand their reach through digital platforms and mobile payment systems.

She added that the improved network will also benefit young people through digital learning and entrepreneurship opportunities, while schools, health facilities and other institutions will be able to improve service delivery through better communication systems.

In addition, Ms Saidi highlighted the role of Mixx by Yas in supporting financial inclusion, saying the platform enables users to send and receive money, pay bills and conduct digital transactions more efficiently, contributing to broader economic participation.

Local entrepreneur Mr Jaffari Wadi welcomed the development, saying the improved internet speed would have a direct impact on business operations in the area.

“This 5G network will make a big difference for businesses. Faster internet means better communication with customers, quicker transactions and new opportunities for online trade that were previously limited by slow connectivity,” he said.

Yas Tanzania has been expanding its network infrastructure across the country as part of efforts to support the government’s digital transformation agenda and ensure wider access to reliable telecommunications services.