Yas launches new App to drive Tanzania’s next wave of digital engagement

Dar es Salaam. Yas Tanzania has launched the Yas App, a next-generation digital platform designed to transform how customers access mobile services and accelerate the shift toward a fully digital lifestyle.

Positioned as the gateway to the Mtandao wa Viwango experience, the Yas App introduces a more seamless and engaging way for Tanzania’s growing base of mobile-first users to connect, transact, and interact.

Speaking at the launch, Ikunda Ngowi, Youth & Segments Manager at Yas Tanzania, said the app marks a major step in the company’s digital transformation journey.

“Customer expectations are rapidly evolving toward faster, simpler, and more personalized digital experiences. The Yas App meets this demand by delivering speed, convenience, and continuous engagement—bringing everything our customers need into one place,” said Ikunda.

The app enables customers to easily manage their telecom needs, including airtime recharge, bundle purchases, bill payments, and real-time usage tracking. It also integrates additional services such as device financing, fibre management, roaming, and international packages.

More than a service platform, the Yas App functions as an all-in-one digital hub, combining self-service capabilities with integrated value-added services such as news, exchange rates, and real-time weather updates, all within a single interface.

“This is a shift in how customers interact with us. The Yas App brings together access, control, and exciting rewards in one place, making it easier not only to transact, but also to engage and explore the full Mtandao wa Viwango experience,” she added.

With a strong focus on youth and digitally savvy consumers, Yas aims to drive frequent usage and position the app as a daily touchpoint for connectivity, lifestyle, and rewards.

The platform will continue to evolve through customer feedback as part of an agile development approach, ensuring it remains aligned with the needs of modern Tanzanian consumers.