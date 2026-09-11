Yas launches two 4G towers in Kilimanjaro as network investment grows

Kilimanjaro. Yas Tanzania has launched two new 4G towers in Kilimanjaro Region as it steps up investment aimed at expanding and improving telecommunications services across the country.

The towers, located in Moshi Municipality and Mwanga District, are expected to increase network capacity and improve service quality, particularly internet connectivity, for residents, businesses and institutions in the two areas.

Speaking during the launch, Yas Northern Zone Head Robert Sanyagi said the investment was driven by growing demand for reliable connectivity and the increasing use of digital services.

“Today, Tanzanians need more than voice services. They need fast and reliable internet for business, education, financial services and other everyday activities. That is why we continue to invest in 4G and 5G technologies to reach more people across the country,” Mr Sanyagi said.

He said Yas would continue expanding its network in urban and underserved areas to enable more Tanzanians to benefit from opportunities created by the growing digital economy.

Moshi East Divisional Officer Khalima Idrisa, who represented the Moshi District Commissioner at the launch, said the new infrastructure would strengthen connectivity in the area and complement government efforts to improve access to reliable communication services.

Kilimanjaro resident Mwanaisha Juma welcomed the investment, saying improved connectivity would help address some of the challenges residents had previously experienced.

“We used to face major communication challenges, particularly when sending and receiving money. Sometimes transactions would take longer than expected. Things have changed, and many services are now easily accessible online. We believe these improvements will make our daily lives and activities even easier,” Ms Juma said.