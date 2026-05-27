Yas Tanzania launches Yas Business to strengthen enterprise digital solutions

Dar es Salaam. Yas Tanzania has officially unveiled Yas Business, a new enterprise-focused division aimed at strengthening digital connectivity and business solutions for companies and institutions across Tanzania.

The launch marks a strategic move by the telecommunications company to expand its enterprise services portfolio under a unified brand as demand for digital infrastructure and technology-driven business solutions continues to grow.

According to the company, Yas Business will focus on delivering advanced digital services tailored for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and public institutions.

The platform will provide solutions including SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) services, managed solutions and Tier 3 Data Centre infrastructure designed to support operational efficiency and business growth.

The company said the services are intended to help organisations improve network performance, strengthen security and support smoother digital operations.

Speaking during the launch event in Dar es Salaam on May 26, Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said Tanzania’s industrialisation agenda increasingly depends on strong digital infrastructure and innovation.

“Initiatives such as Yas Business play an important role in accelerating enterprise productivity, innovation and digital inclusion across key sectors of the economy,” said Prof Mkumbo.

He noted that public-private collaboration remains essential in achieving Tanzania’s long-term economic transformation goals under the country’s development agenda.

The launch comes at a time when businesses and institutions are increasingly adopting digital technologies to improve operations, customer engagement and service delivery.

Industry analysts say demand for enterprise digital services has grown significantly in Tanzania as companies invest in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, connectivity and data management solutions.

On his part, Yas Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Pierre Canton-Bacara said the initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to becoming a trusted technology partner for businesses and institutions.

“We are positioning Yas Business as a platform that supports organisations in their digital transformation journey by providing reliable, scalable and future-ready solutions,” he said.

The company added that the new division aligns with broader efforts to support Tanzania’s digital economy and improve access to modern technology solutions for enterprises operating in different sectors.

Telecommunications firms across Africa are increasingly diversifying beyond traditional voice and data services by investing in enterprise technology, fintech and digital infrastructure as businesses embrace digital transformation.

Yas Tanzania said the introduction of Yas Business reinforces its ambition to play a larger role in supporting enterprise innovation, productivity and economic growth through technology-driven solutions.