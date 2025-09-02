Zanzibar government unveils clean cooking plans, but citizens see little change

Zanzibar. As the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ) intensifies efforts to promote the use of clean cooking energy, stakeholders in the sector have urged for greater action to ensure citizens can access alternative energy sources that are faster, more affordable, and more readily available.

The call stems from the current situation where many households still rely on firewood and charcoal, mainly because they are cheaper and easier to obtain compared to clean energy, which remains largely inaccessible.

The government has emphasized that it is advancing concrete steps to implement the new 2025 energy policy, alongside Tanzania’s National Clean Cooking Strategy 2024–2034.

The aim is to phase out dependence on dirty fuels that contribute to environmental degradation and health risks, while engaging stakeholders and raising awareness to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ), Shaib Hassan Kaduara, said the SMZ has entered into an agreement with the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) to import clean charcoal for cooking so that citizens can access affordable alternatives.

“We have decided that the prices available on the Mainland should be exactly the same prices applied in Zanzibar. This programme has already started being implemented, although we have not yet seen direct results because this is still a new technology for our islands,” said Mr Kaduara.

The minister explained that the use of alternative charcoal is much cheaper compared to traditional charcoal.

“For Zanzibar this is a new technology, so we continue to encourage citizens and mobilise them to understand it better. With just Sh1,000 worth of clean charcoal, a family of five can cook a meal. You can see how affordable it is, and if we adopt it fully, many citizens will be able to manage the cost,” he said.

On the issue of gas, Mr Kaduara said that efforts have begun to bear fruit as prices have started to drop.

“Currently the government facilitates availability of filling gas cylinders here in Zanzibar. Through the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (Zura), we are working on introducing indicative prices for the use of gas,” he said.

He added that the government is taking several measures, including offering subsidies, providing citizens with free gas cylinders, and waiving taxes on mineral equipment used in the sector.

“At present, we have structured and regulated gas prices, where a three-kilogram cylinder is sold between Sh12,000; six kilograms between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000, 15 kilograms between Sh50,000 and Sh60,000; and 38 kilograms between Sh120,000 and Sh150,000,” said Kaduara.

The Minister further noted that his ministry has continued to provide training on the proper use of clean energy to students and teachers in various schools across Unguja and Pemba.

“So far, eight schools have received this training, and we have set plans to expand it to local leaders, districts, regions, and different government and private institutions,” he said.

According to the ministry’s 2025/26 budget speech, the amount of gas imported between July 2024 and March 2025 was 8.59 million kilograms, while consumption reached 9.26 million kilograms, reflecting the high level of demand.

“The government will give priority to women’s energy needs, especially in using clean energy at home, in small businesses, and in essential community services such as schools and health centres,” Mr Kaduara stressed.

Through the World Bank–funded ZESTA project, the government has stated it will prioritize poor households headed by low-income women to ensure they can access electricity and alternative energy with ease.

“There is a program for women (Clean Cooking Strategy) aimed at easing their daily burdens and reducing the negative effects associated with firewood and charcoal use,” he said.

Citizens say they see little change, point to challenges

Despite the government’s efforts, many citizens admit that accessing clean energy remains a challenge.

Khamis Bakari Njokepa, a young innovator producing traditional charcoal stoves, said they continue with the work because demand for firewood and charcoal is still very high.

“We are still making these stoves because demand remains strong. Many people use charcoal since the use of alternative charcoal is still far from sufficient. We expect the government to provide support with alternative fuels such as coal or industrial charcoal so we can help meet the demand,” said Khamis.

He added, “It’s not that we like it. We know that using charcoal from trees causes deforestation, but since alternatives are not readily available, citizens have no choice but to continue using it. If the government pushes clean energy, we are ready to adapt to those changes.”

Khamis produces between 20 and 25 stoves per day, selling them for between Sh7,000 and Sh250,000 depending on size and materials used.

“I take pride in being self-employed and creating small jobs for other young people because it helps me support my family while also assisting others,” he said, noting that five youths have been employed through his initiative.

Ussi Haji Abubakar, a charcoal seller at Kwa Mabata in Unguja, said that knowledge about clean charcoal is still limited and its availability remains problematic.

“Sometimes it’s not that people do not want to use clean energy, but the problem is availability. When alternatives are hard to find, citizens are forced to return to traditional charcoal,” he said.

An environmental activist, Hashim Mbaraka Hamad, also observed that awareness of clean energy use remains insufficient and that accessibility challenges persist.

“Energy has many uses, but when we talk about cooking, this is where we touch many. For Tanzania’s more than 61 million citizens, no one goes without food, and the vast majority still use dirty fuels because they are cheap and easy to obtain,” he said.

He added, “If you go to rural areas, many people do not spend money to collect firewood. So when it comes to this clean energy plan, for it to succeed alternative energy must be widely available and affordable. If the government expands strategies to lower gas prices and ease the importation of alternative charcoal, then citizens will be able to shift.”

For now, both the government and stakeholders have started taking steps to reduce dependence on dirty fuels. However, the biggest challenges remain the reliable availability of clean energy and the ability of many citizens to afford it.

Strong collaboration between the government, private sector, innovators, and citizens appears to be the key pillar to ensuring these changes succeed for the benefit of future generations.

