Zanzibar nears 2034 clean cooking goal with major Oryx Gas push

Oryx Gas Tanzania Managing Director Imani Mtafya (left); Deputy Education Minister and Mwanamke Initiatives Foundation (MIF) Chairperson Wanu Hafidh Ameir (second left); Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi (second right); and Oryx Gas Zanzibar General Manager Shuwekha Khamis (right) in the Kizimkazi, Zanzibar on Friday, August 14, 2026. PHOTO| COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Unguja. Oryx Gas Zanzibar has outlined measures taken to promote clean cooking energy, donating 250 gas cylinders at the Kizimkazi Festival alongside a strategic push to supply LPG-powered generators to hotels and industries across the archipelago.

The firm revealed that Zanzibar has made significant progress in LPG adoption, with clean energy uptake rising from six percent in 2020 to over 30 percent in 2025, a trajectory driven by private sector collaboration, government support, and key stakeholders.

Speaking during a clean energy conference at the Kizimkazi Festival, which ran from August 12 and concluded on Friday, August 14, 2026, Oryx Gas Zanzibar Managing Director, Ms Shuwekha Khamis highlighted the company's vital role in accelerating clean cooking transition.

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"We began this effort long ago, continuously assisting institutions through their energy transition. In Zanzibar, Oryx has transformed several key bodies, including 25 schools, the Economic Building Force, and Economic Building Force (JKU), which operates six camps across Unguja and Pemba," she said.

"Through our partnership with the Mwanamke Initiative Foundation, we have also converted Kiinua Mguu prison, two police stations, 12 health centres, and numerous government offices. We are seeing substantial strides across the institutional sector," added Ms Khamis.

Earlier at the festival, Oryx Gas distributed 250 free cooking gas cylinders to residents to boost adoption, supporting the government target of reaching 80 percent clean cooking energy usage by 2034.

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