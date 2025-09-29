How to organise and hold productive executive meetings – 8

By Muhsin Salim Masoud

In this final part of my eight-article series I will explore the importance of observing discipline during meetings. I will also discuss the need to respect and be fair to various religious beliefs among members and the need for the chairperson and secretary to have a post-meeting review. I will also provide concluding remarks.

All discussions during meetings are expected to be addressed through the chair. It is highly unprofessional for members to hold side conversations or mini-meetings among themselves instead of speaking through the chairperson. Not only is this disrespectful to the chair and other members but it also undermines the unity and integrity of the meeting.

In some cases, members engage in these side exchanges to test or rally support for their views before formally presenting them, but this only serves to sow divisions and disrupt the flow of meetings. It is the responsibility of the chairperson and all members to discourage this behaviour.

In today’s world where mobile phones have become virtually indispensable, it is essential to remind members to put their phones in silent mode to prevent interruptions during meetings. If a member receives an urgent call, it is appropriate to signal the chairperson and quietly step out to attend to it. Similarly, the chairperson may request members to take an extremely important call when necessary. It is advisable that members inform callers via text messages that they are in a meeting and will return the call later.

It is considered poor conduct for chairpersons or members to frequently use their phones or other electronic devices during meetings for matters unrelated to the agenda as this distracts them from the proceedings and undermines the seriousness of the session.

Although scheduling of meetings has already been addressed, it is important to emphasise that the timing should always take into account the religious obligations of members. Efforts should be made to avoid setting up meetings during times when members are committed to prayers or other religious practices.

This consideration should be discussed and agreed upon by all members in advance. In situations where the group comprises individuals from different faiths, it is essential that all religious practices are respected equally, fostering an inclusive and considerate meeting environment.

This reminds me of an experience I had while attending a meeting at the University of Dar es Salaam during the holy month of Ramadhan. As the meeting usually went late, the chairperson allowed me to present early and excused me before 5pm so I could attend prayers and break my fast. It was a thoughtful gesture that showed respect for religious obligations.

Another subtle but important consideration is where the chairperson sits during meetings. It is better for the chair not to be positioned right at the entrance. A seat that allows a clear view of the entire room helps maintain oversight, especially in noting how the meeting progresses and when members arrive.

Also, the conduct and presentation of members should reflect the context and values of the organisation. While individual preferences vary, it is important that members present themselves in a way that upholds the image and seriousness of the institution.

Before I conclude this article, it is important to highlight the critical role of the post-meeting review. This reflective practice, usually led by the chairperson with support from the secretariat, involves assessing how effectively the meeting was conducted and whether the agenda was fully covered, discussions remained focused and all members had an opportunity to contribute.

By honestly evaluating these factors, identifying strengths and areas for improvement and considering how well decisions reflect group consensus, the chairperson can continuously enhance meeting quality. Rather than being a fault-finding exercise, post-meeting reviews foster accountability, improve leadership skills and promote a culture of ongoing growth. Incorporating this practice into regular meeting routines is essential for ensuring sustained effectiveness and success in organisational governance.

In conclusion, it is important to remember that effective meetings don’t happen by chance. They require careful preparation, active and ethical participation and consistent follow-up. Every member should come in ready, contribute independently with a focus on the bigger picture and respect the agreed-upon processes and etiquettes that keep meetings productive and respectful.

By embracing these practices, organisations can transform meetings from routine gatherings into powerful tools for meaningful decision-making and lasting positive impact. Leaders and members alike are duty-bound to make every meeting count.