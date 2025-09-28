Simba SC progress to next round of CAF Champions League with narrow aggregate win

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football powerhouse Simba SC have booked their place in the next round of the CAF Champions League following a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate victory over Botswana’s Gaborone United at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium today, September 28, 2025.

The Msimbazi Street giants had taken a slim advantage in the first-leg encounter in Botswana, winning 1-0. The return leg in Dar es Salaam ended in a 1-1 draw, allowing Simba to progress to the next stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

In the 43rd minute of the match, Simba broke the deadlock from the penalty spot. Midfielder Jean Ahoua confidently converted after the referee, Mohammed Ali Moussa from Nigeria, awarded a penalty following a foul on Morris Abraham in the danger zone.

The goal came just before halftime, giving the home side a psychological edge as both teams prepared for the second half.

Gaborone United responded in the 66th minute, also from a penalty. Lebogang Ditsele stepped up to equalize after Simba’s Chamou Karaboue was adjudged to have fouled Sheikh Sesay in the penalty area.

Despite the equalizer, Simba maintained control of the match, managing to see out the final minutes without conceding another goal.

With this result, Simba now await their next opponents: the winner between Zimbabwe’s Simba Bhora and Eswatini’s Nsingizini Hotspurs, who faced each other in a first-leg encounter yesterday. This upcoming clash promises to be a challenging test for the Tanzanian giants as they aim to advance further in the continental tournament.

Simba’s qualification continues a strong showing by Tanzanian clubs in African competitions this season.

Bitter rivals Young Africans SC (Yanga) have also advanced to the next round of the CAF Champions League with a dominant 5-0 aggregate win over Angola’s Wiliete SC, while Singida Black Stars have secured a place in the CAF Confederation Cup following a 3-1 aggregate victory against Rwanda’s Rayon Sports.

Simba’s progress underscores the growing strength and competitiveness of Tanzanian football on the continental stage.

Underlining their determination, the team has displayed resilience in both legs against Gaborone United, blending tactical discipline with moments of individual brilliance.

Jean Ahoua’s penalty and the defensive composure of the squad were decisive in ensuring the aggregate advantage.

The win also provides a morale boost ahead of the next round, where Simba SC will aim to continue Tanzania’s proud representation in Africa’s top club competitions.

Fans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium celebrated the qualification with chants and waving flags, reaffirming the club’s massive following and the passion Tanzanians have for football.