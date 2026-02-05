Zara Tanzania Adventures named best mountain climbing tour operator 2025

Dar es Salaam.Zara Tanzania Adventures has added another prestigious accolade to its growing list of achievements after being named Best Mountain Climbing Tour Operator at the Serengeti Awards 2025.

The award was presented during a high profile ceremony held on January 31, 2026, at the Mount Meru Hotel, bringing together key stakeholders from across the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

For Zara Tanzania Adventures, the award marks a major milestone and a strong endorsement of its long-standing commitment to safety, ethical practices, and exceptional client experiences on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak.

Company representatives said the recognition symbolises more than just a trophy. It reflects the trust climbers from around the world have placed in the company over the years, as well as the respect it has earned within Tanzania’s highly competitive tourism sector.

The Serengeti Awards are widely regarded as among the country’s most respected tourism honours. Winners are selected after a thorough evaluation of service quality, sustainability, safety standards, and overall contribution to the growth of Tanzania’s tourism industry.

Industry observers noted that the 2025 edition was particularly competitive, making Zara’s victory in the mountain climbing category even more significant. The company’s strong specialisation in Kilimanjaro expeditions played a key role in securing the title.

According to the organisers, Zara stood out for its professional route planning, effective acclimatisation strategies, and strict safety and emergency-response protocols, all of which are crucial for climbers attempting the summit.

The company was also praised for promoting the ethical treatment of porters and ensuring fair working conditions an issue that has increasingly gained attention in mountain tourism. Transparent operations and strong customer care further strengthened its position in the eyes of the judges.

For many adventurers, reaching Uhuru Peak is a once in a lifetime dream. Zara Tanzania Adventures has built its reputation on helping travellers achieve that goal responsibly, while maintaining high standards of care from the first briefing to the final descent.

Zara’s success at the Serengeti Awards extended beyond the company category. One of its mountain guides, Yesse Izack Lema, was named Best Mountain Guide, an individual honour recognising his expertise, leadership, and dedication to climber safety.