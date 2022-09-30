Defining moment as Class takes on Mexican Gustavo

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxer Ibrahim Class today faces the moment of truth against Gustavo Pina from Mexico in the international featherweight non-title bout at the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

As per records, Class has managed to win 27 bouts out of which, 12 by knockouts (KO) with six losses (three by KO). His opponent Pina has so far won 10 fights from which, five by KO with five losses (two by KO).

The records also show that Pina’s last fight was on March 12 against Anselmo Moreno of Panama and lost on technical knockout (TKO) in the WBA featherweight title fight.

Speaking yesterday, Pina vowed that he will not be ready to lose again and promised to win the fight over the Tanzanian boxer.

“I cannot say I will win on which style, but I am here for victory and not anything else,” vowed Pina.

For his part, Class said he is not scared by Pina and called on Tanzanians to turn up at the Mlimani City to witness how he is going to beat his opponent.

“I am fighting for Tanzanians and I am here to make them happy. I know he is good and I cannot underestimate him, but I’m prepared to win,” said Class.

The fight has been organized by MO Boxing Promotions, being the first time for the company under a prominent businessman in the country, Mohammed Dewji alias MO. The organizer of the fight from MO Promotions, Ahmed Seddiqi, said preparations have been completed and there will be six undercards.

He said the event of the supporting bouts will see ex WBO/WBC Youth champion Alfred Lamptey (10-0-0; 8 KO’s) trading punches with a former IBF Continental Champion from Namibia, Abraham Ndauendapo (17-8-0; 5 KO’s).

“We are going to have a stacked night of action at the Mlimani City ahead of the highly anticipated fight of the year in Tanzania and the atmosphere is going to be electric on a sold-out night,” said Ahmed Seddiqi. “This iconic night features Tanzanians and international fighters from Mexico, India, Namibia, Kenya and Ghana looking to hook boxing fans with a non-stop action, ” said Mohammed Dewji from MO Boxing Promotions.

The undercard list will see Juma Choki (6-0-0;2 KOs) fighting Jose Hernandez (10-8-3; 3 KOs), Nicholas Mwangi (10-4-1; 7 KO’s) facing Emmanuel Mwakyembe (8-1-1; 3 KOs), Sameer Anwar (4-1-0, 3 KOs) trading punches with Adam Mrisho (12-3-0; 8 KOs), Mwinyi Mzengela (17-10-2; 7 KOs) taking on Sabari J (6-1-0; 2KOs) and Sadra Mohamed (2-2-0; 0 KO’s) clashing with Lulu Kayage (7-8-3; 2 KOs).

This September edition is sponsored by Azam TV, Boxer, Mo Xtra, Mlimani City, KCB Bank, White Sands Resorts, Bajaj and otapp.