Dates set for Tanzania ladies golf open tournament

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Top golfers have set sights on competing in this year’s Tanzania Ladies Golf Open Championship scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24 at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course.

She said that preparation for the event is on top gear and called on golfers to confirm as per rules and regulations.

According to Madina, they are currently hunting for sponsors so as to make the competition more successful.

“The event was last held in 2019 at TPC Moshi and following year we failed to stage the event because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are happy to see many golfers have shown interest in competing in this year’s event which we expect to be a thrilling one,” said Madina.

She also said they welcome sponsors who will be ready to support both the event and golfers. She explained that the event will be a big test for local players who have been doing well in international competitions outside the country.

“The event is open to all lady golfers in Africa and even outside the continent. Basically, we have invited golfers from those countries that normally invite us when ours is inactive,” said Madina.

Advertisement

She said the TLGU executive committee had decided to revive the competition with the aim of promoting the game in the country.