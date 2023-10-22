Drivers from six countries to feature in ARC event in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Drivers from six countries are expected to feature in the sixth round of the African Rally Championship scheduled to take place at Mafinga’s Sao Hill in Iringa on November 10 to 12.

The race, dubbed the Asas Rally of Tanzania, will see drivers from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda and the hosts Tanzania, according to the directors of rallies at the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT), Satinder Birdi.

Birdi said the event also dubbed the final round of Tanzania’s National Rally Championship (NRC), will cover 370 kilometres in the event sponsored by the ASAS Group, who are the main sponsors, the National Sports Council (NSC), Tanzania Forest Reserve, and the Azam Media Group.

He said currently they are in intensive preparations for the event that will see Kenyan driver Karan Patel looking for another crown after winning the past event. Birdi said Ugandan driver Yasin Nassar is now leading the ARC standings after collecting 93 points.

“We are expecting to see more than 20 drivers competing for top honours in the event. We hope it will be most thrilling as Kenyan Patel is the defending champion.

“We will give details of the competition as we get prepared. It will be a great opportunity for us to host this championship,” said Birdi.

The African Rally Championship is an international automobile rally championship run under the auspices of the FIA

. The championship was first held in 1981 and won by Shekhar Mehta. The most successful driver in the championship’s history is Zambian driver Satwant Singh with eight championships. The reigning champion are Zambia’s Leroy Gomes and navigator Urshlla Gomes