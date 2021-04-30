Durant shines as Nets roll over Pacers, Rockets Porter pours in 50 points

By AFP More by this Author

Kevin Porter became the youngest NBA player to post a 50-point double-double with assists as last-placed Houston Rockets snapped a five-game losing skid with a 143-136 upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The 20-year-old finished with 50 points and 11 assists to surpass his previous career best of 30 points. He joined LeBron James, Brandon Jennings and Devin Booker as the only players to score 50 points in an NBA contest before turning 21.

"After I saw the third three go down, I knew it was going to be a special night," Porter said. "It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive, and it was a good night."

Khris Middleton scored a team-high 33 points while Jrue Holiday tallied 29 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee, which lost all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who left the game after spraining his ankle in the opening quarter.

Milwaukee led 73-65 at halftime despite missing Antetokounmpo. But Porter and Christian Wood set the stage for an explosive third quarter that saw the Rockets go on a 20-6 surge.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points and dished out 10 assists as the first-place Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game with a 130-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter as the Nets closed out the contest with a 17-7 run and improved to 43-20 with the victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I want to create that double team," Durant said. "But when I have scoring opportunities, I like to take advantage as well."

Injuries have taken a toll on Brooklyn's roster this season as they were without former league MVP James Harden and all-star Kyrie Irving. But they have shown that they are one of the deepest teams in the NBA in talent by continuing to win despite rarely being able to field a lineup that includes all of their Big Three of Durant, Harden and Irving.

Harden, who is out with a strained hamstring, has played just four minutes in April.

Durant made 16 of 24 shots against the Pacers in his eighth start since being sidelined for nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

"What can I say? I have the luxury of coaching Kevin Durant," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "You stick him in the game and good things happen."

Reserve Alize Johnson had 20 points and 21 rebounds while all five of the Nets starters finished in double figures, including Jeff Green, Joe Harris and Landry Shamet, who each scored 14 points.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets, who have already clinched a playoff spot, now have a one-and-a-half-game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers.





- Nuggets pull away -





Also, Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets went on a 15-0 run to start the final quarter en route to defeating the Toronto Raptors 121-111 in Denver.

Michael Porter scored a team-high 23 points, JaMychal Green scored 15, Facu Campazzo had 12, Shaquille Harrison and Austin Rivers scored 11 each and P.J. Dozier added 10 for the Nuggets, who have won four straight.

OG Anunoby scored 25 points, Kyle Lowry and Khem Birch added 20 apiece for Toronto, who were missing star guard Fred VanVleet because of a hip problem.

Denver were down by three at the end of the first quarter, led by two at the half then pulled away with a fourth-quarter blitz.

They quickly turned a two-point lead at the end of the third into a 17-point cushion by going on a 15-0 run, and the Raptors would never recover.